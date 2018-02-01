Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Visa    V

VISA (V)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Visa Inc. : Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 10:19pm CET

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its first quarter 2018 financial results through an earnings release that will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com/sec-filings/default.aspx.

Visa will host a live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results. The webcast and all related materials can also be accessed through Visa’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com/financial-information/quarterly-earnings/default.aspx.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit usa.visa.com/aboutvisavisacorporate.tumblr.com and @VisaNews.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISA
10:31p VISA : first-quarter profit rises 22 percent on higher volumes
10:27p VISA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
10:19p VISA INC. : Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
06:31p MASTERCARD : Holiday cheer lifts Mastercard's profit above Street
05:49p EBay investors cheer move to ditch PayPal as main payments partner
02:12a PayPal's shares fall after eBay announces new payment partner
01/31 VISA INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
01/25 VISA : Press Here! Visa Begins Pilots of New Biometric Payment Card
01/24 TEAM VISA ATHLETES LAUNCH GLOBAL FIL : “Resetting Finish Lines”
01/23 VISA : Names Andrew Torre Regional President For EMEA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:19p Visa beats by $0.10, beats on revenue
11:12a RiverPark Large Growth Fund Q4 2017 Performance Summary
04:16a Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio - January 2018 Update
01/31 Is Visa Going To Slow Down?
01/31 Notable earnings after Thursday?s close
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 216 M
EBIT 2018 13 791 M
Net income 2018 9 621 M
Debt 2018 7 938 M
Yield 2018 0,63%
P/E ratio 2018 29,80
P/E ratio 2019 25,66
EV / Sales 2018 14,3x
EV / Sales 2019 13,0x
Capitalization 282 B
Chart VISA
Duration : Period :
Visa Technical Analysis Chart | V | US92826C8394 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VISA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 130 $
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan McInerney President
Robert W. Matschullat Independent Chairman
Vasant M. Prabhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rajat Taneja Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA8.36%281 530
MASTERCARD11.65%178 914
PAYPAL HOLDINGS15.89%102 547
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC8.92%14 507
MIMECAST LTD7.26%1 763
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO LTD--.--%1 622
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.