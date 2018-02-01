Visa Inc. : Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its first quarter 2018 financial
results through an earnings release that will be furnished with the
Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and will be available
on its Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com/sec-filings/default.aspx.
Visa will host a live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m.
Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results. The webcast and all
related materials can also be accessed through Visa’s Investor Relations
website at http://investor.visa.com/financial-information/quarterly-earnings/default.aspx.
About Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our
mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable
and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and
economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet,
provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable
of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The
company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid
growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind
the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world
moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products,
people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more
information, visit usa.visa.com/aboutvisa, visacorporate.tumblr.com and @VisaNews.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201006539/en/