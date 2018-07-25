Visa : Quarterly Results Beat Expectations

By Maria Armental

Visa Inc. reported double-digit growth in profit and revenue in the latest quarter, driven by higher consumer spending as the amount of payments processed reached $2 trillion.

The largest U.S. card network by number of cards in circulation and transactions reported payments volume rose 11% from a year earlier in real, inflation-adjusted terms. Meanwhile, cross-border volume rose 10%. Cross-border transactions typically carry larger fees.

Third-quarter profit rose 13% to $2.33 billion, or $1 a Class A share. Excluding a $600 million litigation provision and other items, profit rose to $1.20 a share. Net operating revenue rose 15% to $5.24 billion.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected adjusted profit of $1.09 a share and $5.09 billion in revenue.

The company is close to settling a long-running dispute with merchants over the fees they pay when they accept card payments, The Wall Street Journal reported in June, days after Visa added $600 million to an escrow account, bringing the total in the account to $1.49 billion as of June 30.

In the quarter, Visa paid $1.37 billion in so-called client incentives, which are long-term contracts with merchants, clients and other partners to increase business.

Shares, which closed at a record $142.64, rose 0.6% to $143.51 in after-hours trading.

The company affirmed its annual forecast, including net revenue growth in the low double-digits on a nominal basis, which is unadjusted for inflation. The company's forecast also includes about $60 million in integration expenses related to Visa Europe, the company's European operations which it brought under one roof in 2016. Visa expects to complete the integration this year.

Europe presents a key growth area for the company, which already has a strong presence in the U.K. and France.

Visa also continues to invest in expanding contactless payments, which eliminate the need to insert or swipe cards at store payment terminals.

Chief Executive Alfred Kelly said during the second-quarter earnings conference call in April that of the in-person transactions that were processed during the quarter, one in five was contactless, compared with one in eight a year earlier.

The U.S., the company's largest market, trails in adopting contactless payments, however.

Mr. Kelly said the U.S. is in the early stages, "but we are laying groundwork." In one or two years, he said, those payments would take off rapidly.

