Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vishay Intertechnology    VSH

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY (VSH)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Vishay Intertechnology : HI-TMP® Wet Tantalum Capacitors Offer Increased Reliability for Industrial and Oil Exploration Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2018 | 04:34pm CET

MALVERN, Pa. - Jan. 15, 2018 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of HI-TMP® tantalum-cased, hermetically sealed wet tantalum capacitors with high temperature operation to +200 °C. Offering increased reliability for industrial and oil exploration applications, T34 series axial-leaded through-hole devices deliver increased mechanical shock and vibration withstand ability, along with longer life.

Optimized for timing, filtering, energy hold-up, and pulse power applications, the capacitors released today offer high vibration (sinusoidal: 80 g; random: 54 g) and mechanical shock (500 g) capabilities, while providing a long life of 1000 hours minimum at +200 °C. Offered in the A, B, C, and D case codes, the T34 series features voltage ratings from 25 VDC to 125 VDC, a wide capacitance range from 10 µF to 470 µF - with extensions planned to match current Vishay Sprague 134D series ratings - and capacitance tolerance of ± 10 % and ± 20 % standard.

The devices operate over a temperature range of -55 °C to +85 °C, to +200 °C with voltage derating, and provide maximum ESR down to 0.75 Ω at 120 Hz and +25 °C. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the capacitors offer both lead (Pb)-free and tin/lead (Sn/Pb) terminations.

Samples and production quantities of the T34 series are available, with lead times of 12 weeks for larger orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and 'one-stop shop' service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

http://twitter.com/vishayindust
http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

HI-TMP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2018 15:34:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY
04:34p VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : HI-TMP® Wet Tantalum Capacitors Offer Increased Reliabi..
01/13 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : to Highlight Automotive Product Line at Automotive Worl..
01/12 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : to Highlight Automotive Product Line at Automotive Worl..
01/11 Vishay Intertechnology to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conferenc..
01/11 Vishay Intertechnology to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year 2017 Financial Res..
2017 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Ames Sworn in as New Northeast Board Member
2017 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Industrial Potentiometer Membrane Displacement Sensors ..
2017 Vishay Intertechnology’s T59 Series of vPolyTan™ Low-ESR Polymer ..
2017 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
2017 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : ex-dividend day
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 35 Stocks For December 2017
2017 Vishay Intertechnology declares $0.0675 dividend
2017 36 Stocks For November 2017
2017 SVB Financial Group Reports Is The Most Impressive Of 6 Model Portfolio Compa..
2017 Vishay Intertechnology's (VSH) CEO Gerald Paul on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings ..
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2 595 M
EBIT 2017 331 M
Net income 2017 214 M
Finance 2017 882 M
Yield 2017 0,79%
P/E ratio 2017 16,04
P/E ratio 2018 15,05
EV / Sales 2017 0,87x
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
Capitalization 3 146 M
Chart VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Vishay Intertechnology Technical Analysis Chart | VSH | US9282981086 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,8 $
Spread / Average Target -9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Zandman Executive Chairman
Lori Lipcaman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Johan Vandoorn Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas C. Wertheimer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY5.30%3 146
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%207 773
INTEL CORPORATION-5.96%202 363
NVIDIA CORPORATION15.80%135 792
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.97%109 072
BROADCOM LIMITED2.88%107 503
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.