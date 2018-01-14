Vishay Intertechnology : HI-TMP® Wet Tantalum Capacitors Offer Increased Reliability for Industrial and Oil Exploration Applications

MALVERN, Pa. - Jan. 15, 2018 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of HI-TMP® tantalum-cased, hermetically sealed wet tantalum capacitors with high temperature operation to +200 °C. Offering increased reliability for industrial and oil exploration applications, T34 series axial-leaded through-hole devices deliver increased mechanical shock and vibration withstand ability, along with longer life.

Optimized for timing, filtering, energy hold-up, and pulse power applications, the capacitors released today offer high vibration (sinusoidal: 80 g; random: 54 g) and mechanical shock (500 g) capabilities, while providing a long life of 1000 hours minimum at +200 °C. Offered in the A, B, C, and D case codes, the T34 series features voltage ratings from 25 VDC to 125 VDC, a wide capacitance range from 10 µF to 470 µF - with extensions planned to match current Vishay Sprague 134D series ratings - and capacitance tolerance of ± 10 % and ± 20 % standard.

The devices operate over a temperature range of -55 °C to +85 °C, to +200 °C with voltage derating, and provide maximum ESR down to 0.75 Ω at 120 Hz and +25 °C. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the capacitors offer both lead (Pb)-free and tin/lead (Sn/Pb) terminations.

Samples and production quantities of the T34 series are available, with lead times of 12 weeks for larger orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and 'one-stop shop' service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

http://twitter.com/vishayindust

http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

HI-TMP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology