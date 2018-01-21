Vishay Intertechnology : New Vishay Intertechnology Ceramic / Quartz-Based UVC Emitting Diode Delivers Exceptionally Long Lifetime

Log in
01/21/2018

MALVERN, Pa. - Jan. 22, 2018 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new ceramic / quartz-based UVC (short wavelength ultraviolet) emitting diode for sterilization, sanitation, and purification applications. Designed to replace mercury UVC lamps, the Vishay Semiconductors VLMU60CL..-280-125 delivers an extremely long lifetime in a 6 mm by 6 mm by 1.6 mm surface-mount package.

Comparable to devices in the PLCC2 package with emission angles of ± 60°, the device released today offers an emission angle of ± 62.5° and high radiant power to 3.8 mW at 20 mA without the need for an external lens. Built on AlGaN technology, the VLMU60CL..-280-125 features forward current to 40 mA, forward voltage down to 4.4 V, and a wavelength range of 270 nm to 290 nm.

The emitter diode's specifications make it ideal for water and air purification, physical surface sterilization, medical disinfection, and portable sanitizers. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the VLMU60CL..-280-125 is compatible with reflow soldering processes and features a Moisture Sensitivity Level of 3 in accordance with J-STD-020.

Samples of the new UVC emitting diode are available now. Production quantities will be available in Q1 2018 with lead times of eight weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and 'one-stop shop' service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

http://twitter.com/vishayindust
http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2018 15:19:08 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2 600 M
EBIT 2017 334 M
Net income 2017 217 M
Finance 2017 882 M
Yield 2017 0,72%
P/E ratio 2017 17,35
P/E ratio 2018 15,79
EV / Sales 2017 0,98x
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
Capitalization 3 434 M
