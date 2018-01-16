Log in
VISTA OUTDOOR INC (VSTO)
Report
Vista Outdoor : Federal Premium 224 Valkyrie Wins Best New Ammunition

01/16/2018 | 05:34am CET

ANOKA, Minnesota - Federal Premium 224 Valkyrie was recently named Best New Ammunition at the 2018 Big Rock Sports East distributor show in Raleigh, North Carolina. The new cartridge provides extremely flat trajectories, match accuracy and supersonic velocities beyond 1,300 yards. It also offers significantly less wind drift and drop than other loads in its class, as well as less than half the recoil of cartridges with comparable ballistics.

'We are honored that a strong distribution partner such as Big Rock Sports recognizes the significance and performance potential of this innovative and exciting new cartridge,' said Federal Premium Product Director Mike Holm. 'It transforms the MSR 15 platform. Loaded in a full array of high-performance projectiles, 224 Valkyrie is the new choice for both long-range target shooters and hunters.'

Federal Premium's new 224 Valkyrie cartridge will be initially available in four of its proven product lines, offering serious options for competitors, long-range target shooters and hunters pursuing varmints up to deer-sized game. These options include 90-grain Gold Medal Sierra MatchKing, 60-grain Nosler Ballistic Tip Varmint, 90-grain Fusion MSR and 75-grain American Eagle TMJ.

Located in Newport, North Carolina, Big Rock Sports carries more than 190,000 product SKUs and services more than 15,000 fishing, shooting, camping, taxidermy and marine retailers across the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and eight other countries. New products, new vendors, new ideas and the right product mix for each regional market draw more than 9,000 retailers and 900 manufacturers to its trade shows every year.

'Big Rock Sports provides tremendous value and service to the independent dealer base,' Holm said. 'We appreciate the distribution services they provide to each and every one of our independent dealers, providing our latest and greatest new products as well as our existing, time-tested and industry-proven core products.'

Federal Premium is a brand of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation company. For more information on Federal Premium, go to www.federalpremium.com.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the growing outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products, and has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. Vista Outdoor is headquartered in Utah and has manufacturing operations and facilities in 13 U.S. States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico along with international customer service, sales and sourcing operations in Asia, Australia, Canada, and Europe. For news and information, visit www.vistaoutdoor.com or follow us on Twitter @VistaOutdoorInc and Facebook at www.facebook.com/vistaoutdoor.

For further information: JJ Reich, Communications Manager, Firearms and Ammunition, Phone: (763) 323-3862, E-mail: [email protected]

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2018 04:34:07 UTC.

