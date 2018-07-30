The Vitamin Shoppe :® Introduces Launchpad

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe® (NYSE: VSI), an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, has announced its new vendor incubation program, Launchpad. Designed to introduce emerging brands and innovative products to The Vitamin Shoppe® customers, Launchpad further showcases the retailer's commitment to incubating the next wave of industry innovators. Since its inception, The Vitamin Shoppe® has fostered relationships with some of the world's most notable vitamin and supplement brands in their infancy, and is credited with helping these brands gain national recognition. With more than four decades of successful collaborations and approximately 1,000 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe is continuing its mission to discover and foster game-changing brands and industry disruptors through its Launchpad program.

"We strive to bring only the best products to market and pride ourselves on our ability to identify brands that have the potential to become market leaders," says Dave Mock, Executive Vice President - Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at The Vitamin Shoppe®. "As a trusted specialty wellness retailer, not only do we strive to bring the most innovative solutions to our customers but also provide guidance, resources, and support that will help empower our vendor partners to create quality supplements customers can trust."

Over the years, The Vitamin Shoppe® has launched several notable health and wellness brands, such as Garden of Life. The relationship started nearly 20 years ago, and over this period, Garden of Life has grown from a humble nutritional supplement company into the number one brand in the natural products industry today. Brian Ray, CEO of Garden of Life and long-time vendor partner said, "We have partnered with The Vitamin Shoppe® over the years to help launch innovative products nationwide, and believe their Health Enthusiasts are the #1 resource for education and information. We're two amazing companies with a common goal of leading by example to deliver outstanding results."

The success of this relationship and others, including NeoCell, America's number one collagen brand, and No Cow, whose 21-year-old founder, D Katz, credits The Vitamin Shoppe® with giving him his first purchase order, is a testament to the level of care and attention The Vitamin Shoppe® provides to its vendors. When asked about his relationship with The Vitamin Shoppe®, D Katz said, "We could not have asked for a better partner from the beginning. I'm not sure where we would be without The Vitamin Shoppe®."

While these brands continue to thrive, The Vitamin Shoppe is on the hunt for the next innovative wellness product they can help flourish and grow. Just this month, vegan supplement company, Ora Organic, made its retail debut at The Vitamin Shoppe®. The young brand, driven by a team of passionate millennials who made an impression on The Vitamin Shoppe buyers after turning down an offer from Shark Tank's "Mr. Wonderful," is on a mission to set the bar for quality, efficacy and radical transparency with its line of plant-based protein and nutritional supplements made from real, organic, foods. Now, with greater visibility in close to 800 The Vitamin Shoppe® stores nationwide, prominent placement in their digital commerce site, and access to the company's community of health and wellness enthusiasts, Ora Organic is extending its reach with a trusted partner. "The team at The Vitamin Shoppe® have been incredible to work with," says Erica Bryers, co-founder of Ora Organic "Their support for new vendors and thoughtfulness in launching our brand in-store has blown us away. We're absolutely thrilled to become part of the VS family."

The Vitamin Shoppe® Launchpad program is currently accepting submissions from nutritional supplement, natural health and organic beauty vendors. For more information and to submit a product for consideration, please visit www.VitaminShoppe.com/lp/launchpad.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®, Inc. (NYSE:VSI)

The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omni-channel, specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company based in Secaucus, New Jersey. In its stores and on its website, the Company carries a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to offering products from approximately 1,000 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe® also carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, True Athlete®, MyTrition®, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and Next Step® brands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 775 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners, and through its website,www.vitaminshoppe.com.

