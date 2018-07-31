Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vitesse Media plc    VIS   GB0006563406

VITESSE MEDIA PLC (VIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/31 01:40:00 pm
3.4 GBp   --.--%
09:13pVITESSE MEDIA : Change of Registered Office
PU
04:18pVITESSE MEDIA : Proposed acquisition of InvestmentNews
PU
06/29VITESSE MEDIA : Launch of DiversityQ Brand
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vitesse Media : Change of Registered Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 09:13pm CEST

The Board of Vitesse, the AIM-quoted digital media and events business, announces that the Company has changed its registered office with immediate effect to:

14 Bonhill Street London
EC2A 4BX

No action is required by shareholders.

For further enquiries please contact:

Vitesse Media plc
+44 (0)20 7250 7035

Simon Stilwell, Chief Executive
David Brown, Group Finance Director

Stockdale Securities Limited
+44 (0)20 7601 6100

Tom Griffiths
Ed Thomas

Belvedere Communications
+44 (0)20 3567 0510

John West
Kim van Beeck

About Vitesse Media plc

Vitesse Media plc is an AIM-quoted leading B2B media business specialising in three key areas: Business Information, Live Events and Data & Insight in three key sectors: Technology, Financial Services and Diversity. Vitesse's ambition is to create content that informs, communities that engage and brands that inspire in order to enable a better business environment for our sponsors and clients.

Vitesse's flagship titles include SmallBusiness.co.uk, Growth Company Investor, Information Age, GrowthBusiness.co.uk and What Investment. Vitesse Media is also responsible for a growing portfolio of high- profile events, including The Quoted Company Awards, Women in IT Awards, British Small Business Awards and Data 50 Awards, amongst others.

Disclaimer

Vitesse Media plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 19:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VITESSE MEDIA PLC
09:13pVITESSE MEDIA : Change of Registered Office
PU
04:18pVITESSE MEDIA : Proposed acquisition of InvestmentNews
PU
06/29VITESSE MEDIA : Launch of DiversityQ Brand
PU
06/27VITESSE MEDIA : Canaccord Genuity Limited Broker Appointment
PU
05/15VITESSE MEDIA : Appointment of group finance director
PU
04/12VITESSE MEDIA : develops diversity events on gender imbalance
PU
01/09VITESSE MEDIA : Senior management appointments and update
PU
2017VITESSE MEDIA : Director’s dealing
PU
2017ANNE DONOGHUE : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
2017VITESSE MEDIA : Unaudited interim results
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Dull Industrial Earnings Put These ETFs In Focus 
2015Dollar Will Keep The Fed Very Patient 
2015Sectors Most Exposed To The Oil Price 
Chart VITESSE MEDIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Vitesse Media plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Stilwell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil Sachdev Non-Executive Chairman
James Robson Chief Operating Officer
David Anthony Brown Group Finance Director
Clive Brett Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VITESSE MEDIA PLC29.52%8
INFORMA PLC10.64%13 175
PEARSON26.36%9 471
AXEL SPRINGER SE0.49%8 079
SCHIBSTED23.10%8 058
LAGARDÈRE-6.70%3 573
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.