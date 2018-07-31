Vitesse Media : Change of Registered Office

The Board of Vitesse, the AIM-quoted digital media and events business, announces that the Company has changed its registered office with immediate effect to:

14 Bonhill Street London

EC2A 4BX

No action is required by shareholders.

About Vitesse Media plc

Vitesse Media plc is an AIM-quoted leading B2B media business specialising in three key areas: Business Information, Live Events and Data & Insight in three key sectors: Technology, Financial Services and Diversity. Vitesse's ambition is to create content that informs, communities that engage and brands that inspire in order to enable a better business environment for our sponsors and clients.

Vitesse's flagship titles include SmallBusiness.co.uk, Growth Company Investor, Information Age, GrowthBusiness.co.uk and What Investment. Vitesse Media is also responsible for a growing portfolio of high- profile events, including The Quoted Company Awards, Women in IT Awards, British Small Business Awards and Data 50 Awards, amongst others.