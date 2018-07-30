Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Vivendi    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI (VIV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Vivendi : 1st Half Net Profit Fell; Considering Partial Sale of UMG

07/30/2018 | 06:32pm CEST

By Anthony Shevlin

Vivendi said Monday that net profit in the first half fell, and that it is considering a partial sale of Universal Music Group (UMG.XX).

The French company said net profit for the period was 165 million euros ($192.3 million), down 6.3% on year. Adjusted net income was EUR393 million.

Revenue for the first half was up 18% at EUR6.46 billion, the company said.

Vivendi said it is in negotiations with Grupo Planeta to acquire Editis, the second-largest French publishing group owned by the Spanish company.

The enterprise value is considered to be EUR900 million, Vivendi said.

Vivendi said it is considering selling up to 50% of Universal Music Group, but has ruled out an initial public offer. The transaction will "likely be launched this fall and could be completed within the next 18 months," it said.

Vivendi said it is confident in its outlook for the second half of 2018. It said its Havas business expects better organic growth of net revenue in the second half due to major account wins in the first half.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIVENDI 1.66% 21.4 Real-time Quote.-6.11%
VIVENDI SA (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 13 871 M
EBIT 2018 1 341 M
Net income 2018 1 014 M
Debt 2018 1 007 M
Yield 2018 2,27%
P/E ratio 2018 28,60
P/E ratio 2019 21,49
EV / Sales 2018 2,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capitalization 26 840 M
Chart VIVENDI
Duration : Period :
Vivendi Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 23,8 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud de Puyfontaine Chief Executive Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Director & Chief Operating Officer
Hervé Philippe Director & Chief Financial Officer
Simon John Gillham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI-6.11%31 333
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX30.76%83 837
VIACOM-4.74%11 543
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.5.89%7 013
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.174.17%6 469
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-31.17%4 995
