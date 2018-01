By Alberto Delclaux

French media company Vivendi SA (>> Vivendi) said Tuesday that it had entered a hedging agreement with Societe Generale SA (>> Société Générale) to protect its 11% stake in Fnac Darty (>> Fnac Darty).

The company said that it retains the option to choose a settlement in cash or shares at maturity, which should be during the second half of 2019 at the latest.

Vivendi wasn't immediately available for further comment.

