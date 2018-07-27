Log in
Vodacom : Sale of shares by the company secretary

07/27/2018 | 09:42am CEST

Vodacom Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1993/005461/06)

Share code VOD ISIN ZAE000132577

(Vodacom Group" or "the company")

Sale of shares by the company secretary

In accordance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Ms Sandi Linford, the company secretary for Vodacom Group, has traded in Vodacom Group shares more fully described below:

Name of company secretary:

SF Linford

Designation:

Group Company Secretary

Number of shares sold:

1 718

Price at which shares were sold:

R133.7548

Value:

R229 790.75

Date:

26 July 2018

Nature of transaction:

Direct beneficial interest

Clearance:

Yes

On market transaction:

Yes

Midrand

Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Limited

27 July 2018

Disclaimer

Vodacom Group Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 07:41:07 UTC
