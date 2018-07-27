Vodacom : Sale of shares by the company secretary

Vodacom Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1993/005461/06)
Share code VOD ISIN ZAE000132577
(Vodacom Group" or "the company")
Sale of shares by the company secretary
In accordance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Ms Sandi Linford, the company secretary for Vodacom Group, has traded in Vodacom Group shares more fully described below:
|
Name of company secretary:
|
SF Linford
|
Designation:
|
Group Company Secretary
|
Number of shares sold:
|
1 718
|
Price at which shares were sold:
|
R133.7548
|
Value:
|
R229 790.75
|
Date:
|
26 July 2018
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Direct beneficial interest
|
Clearance:
|
Yes
|
On market transaction:
|
Yes
|
Midrand
|
Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Limited
|
27 July 2018
Disclaimer
Vodacom Group Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 07:41:07 UTC