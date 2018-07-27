Vodacom : Sale of shares by the company secretary

Vodacom Group Limited

Sale of shares by the company secretary

In accordance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Ms Sandi Linford, the company secretary for Vodacom Group, has traded in Vodacom Group shares more fully described below: