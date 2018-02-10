Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Group    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP (VOD)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Vodafone Group Plc To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2018 | 05:01pm CET

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Vodafone Group Plc (Nasdaq: VOD) (“Vodafone” or the “Company”) securities during the period between February 11, 2015 and January 11, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until March 20, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Vodafone securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that Vodafone had contravened Australian law by permitting customers to purchase pre-paid mobile phones without first verifying their identities.

According to the complaint, following a January 10, 2018 announcement by the Australian Communications and Media Authority that an investigation into Vodafone Australia (“VHA”) revealed that VHA had contravened Australian law by permitting customers to purchase pre-paid mobile phones without first verifying their identities, the value of Vodafone Depositary Receipts declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Vodafone securities purchased on or after February 11, 2015 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VODAFONE GROUP
05:01p Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Fr..
11:21a DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Vodafone and Telefnica launch GSMA security solution in Germa..
02/09 VODAFONE : launches 4G VoLTE in Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai
02/08 THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Announces a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public..
02/08 Britain's TalkTalk raises cash, cuts dividend to join the fibre race
02/08 VODAFONE : rolls out 4G VoLTE in Mumbai, Gujarat and Delhi
02/08 Nokia and Qualcomm complete key foundation tests of 5G New Radio network and ..
02/08 VODAFONE : SPI/Filmbox joins Turkeys Vodafone TV
02/08 Bharti Infratel may buy Voda`s 42% stake in Indus Tower, become tower giant
02/08 VODAFONE : successfully tests 5G technology in Ireland
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/07 Nokia, Qualcomm wrap foundation testing on 5G New Radio
02/07 REPORT : Vodafone near $5B deal to sell out Indus Towers stake
02/06 Huawei commits to £3B investment in UK over five years
02/06 AT&T VS. VODAFONE : Which High-Yield Telecom Dials Up A Better Dividend?
02/05 Meet Wall Street's 28 Favorite 'Safer' Dividend Stocks For February
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 46 258 M
EBIT 2018 4 706 M
Net income 2018 2 184 M
Debt 2018 31 011 M
Yield 2018 6,39%
P/E ratio 2018 24,95
P/E ratio 2019 20,71
EV / Sales 2018 1,99x
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capitalization 61 152 M
Chart VODAFONE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Technical Analysis Chart | VOD | GB00BH4HKS39 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vittorio Amedeo Colao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Johan Wibergh Group Technology Officer
Samuel Esson Jonah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP-14.13%74 921
AT&T-8.51%218 364
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.80%196 090
NTT DOCOMO INC-0.37%96 342
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-4.47%89 055
KDDI CORP-8.17%61 958
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.