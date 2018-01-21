Log in
VOD The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Vodafone Group Plc

01/21/2018 | 02:01pm CET

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong notifies investors of an investigation concerning whether Vodafone Group Plc (“Vodafone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VOD) violated federal securities laws.

Click here to learn about the case: http://docs.wongesq.com/VOD-Info-Request-Form-1784. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On January 10, 2018, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (“ACMA”) announced that an investigation into Vodafone Australia (“VHA”) revealed that VHA had violated Australian law by permitting customers to purchase pre-paid mobile phones without first verifying their identities. VHA has entered into an enforceable undertaking with ACMA to ensure that its identity checks are up to date.

To learn more about the investigation of Vodafone contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://docs.wongesq.com/VOD-Info-Request-Form-1784.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 46 280 M
EBIT 2018 4 690 M
Net income 2018 2 399 M
Debt 2018 31 397 M
Yield 2018 5,68%
P/E ratio 2018 28,95
P/E ratio 2019 24,03
EV / Sales 2018 2,16x
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
Capitalization 68 371 M
Managers
NameTitle
Vittorio Amedeo Colao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Johan Wibergh Group Technology Officer
Samuel Esson Jonah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP-3.83%83 546
AT&T-5.22%228 432
CHINA MOBILE LTD.1.58%211 482
NTT DOCOMO INC0.94%96 005
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-0.39%91 310
KDDI CORP-3.36%64 116
