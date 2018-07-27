Log in
VODAFONE GROUP (VOD)
Vodafone : BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP CHANGES

07/27/2018 | 05:07pm CEST
Vodafone Group Plc
27 July 2018

27 July 2018

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(the "Company")

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP CHANGES


Following the Vodafone Group Plc Annual General Meeting held today, Friday 27 July 2018, the following changes have been made to the Board and to the composition of the Remuneration Committee:

· Further to the announcement by the Company on 15 May 2018, Margherita Della Valle was appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company, succeeding Nick Read, who was today appointed asGroup Chief Executive-Designate until he succeeds Vittorio Colao as Group Chief Executive Officer on 1 October 2018.

· As announced on 16 April 2018, Dr Mathias Döpfner stood down as a Director of the Company from the close of business of the Annual General Meeting.

· As a result of Dr Döpfner's decision to stand down from the Board and as announced on 11 May 2018, Michel Demaré has today been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee. The composition of the Remuneration Committee is now as follows:

o Valerie Gooding (Chair),

o Michel Demaré

o Renee James

o Samuel Jonah

For further information:

Vodafone Group

Media Relations

Investor Relations

www.vodafone.com/media/contact

Telephone: +44 (0) 7919 990 230

About Vodafone

Vodafone Group is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications. Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 25 countries, partners with mobile networks in 46 more, and fixed broadband operations in 18 markets. As of 30 June 2018, Vodafone Group had 534.5 million mobile customers and 19.9 million fixed broadband customers, including India and all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates. For more information, please visit:www.vodafone.com.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 15:06:01 UTC
