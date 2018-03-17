Log in
VODAFONE GROUP
Vodafone Group plc : 3-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vodafone Group Public Limited Company And Reminds Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

03/17/2018

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Vodafone Group Public Limited Company ("Vodafone" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VOD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/Schall.jpg

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 11, 2015, and January 11, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 20, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the complaint, the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vodafone had contravened Australian law by permitting customers to purchase pre-paid mobile phones without first verifying their identities; and (2) as a result, Vodafone's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares dropped causing shareholders harm.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
