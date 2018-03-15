Log in
Vodafone Group plc : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Investors and Set a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 - VOD

03/15/2018 | 12:06am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ADRs of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) between February 11, 2015 and January 11, 2018. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Ferrare v. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, et al. (Case No. 1:18-cv-00466) in the USDC for the Southern District of New York. Click here to view the complaint. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-cm/vodafone-group?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Vodafone had contravened Australian law by permitting customers to purchase pre-paid mobile phones without first verifying their identities.

On January 10, 2018, the Australian Communications and Media Authority ("ACMA") issued a press release disclosing that, following an investigation into Vodafone Australia, it determined that the Company had "failed to verify the identity of at least 1,028 customers before activating their prepaid mobile services." Upon this news, Vodafone ADRs declined from a closing price of $32.60 on January 9, 2018, to a closing price of $31.44 on January 11, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in Vodafone, you have until March 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
