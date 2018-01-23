Vodafone Group plc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vodafone Group plc  VOD

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vodafone Group plc ("Vodafone" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VOD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980. The investigation concerns whether Vodafone and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 10, 2018, post-market, the Australian Communications and Media Authority ("ACMA") announced that an investigation into Vodafone Australia ("VHA") revealed that VHA had contravened Australian law by permitting customers to purchase pre-paid mobile phones without first verifying their identities. Specifically, an update to VHA's website allowed customers "to select that their identity had been verified in a store and then proceed to activate their service through use of the website" without confirming that the customers' identities had in fact been verified, as required by law. VHA has entered into an enforceable undertaking with ACMA to ensure that its identity checks are up to date. On this news, Vodafone's American Depositary Receipt price has fallen sharply during intraday trading on January 11, 2018.

