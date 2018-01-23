Log in
Vodafone Group

VODAFONE GROUP (VOD)
Vodafone Group plc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vodafone Group plc  VOD

01/23/2018 | 07:41pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vodafone Group plc ("Vodafone" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VOD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980. The investigation concerns whether Vodafone and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On January 10, 2018, post-market, the Australian Communications and Media Authority ("ACMA") announced that an investigation into Vodafone Australia ("VHA") revealed that VHA had contravened Australian law by permitting customers to purchase pre-paid mobile phones without first verifying their identities. Specifically, an update to VHA's website allowed customers "to select that their identity had been verified in a store and then proceed to activate their service through use of the website" without confirming that the customers' identities had in fact been verified, as required by law. VHA has entered into an enforceable undertaking with ACMA to ensure that its identity checks are up to date. On this news, Vodafone's American Depositary Receipt price has fallen sharply during intraday trading on January 11, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

Source: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
