Vodafone Group    VOD

VODAFONE GROUP (VOD)
Vodafone Group plc : VOD The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Vodafone Group Public Limited Company and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018

03/13/2018 | 11:03pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Vodafone Group Public Limited Company ("Vodafone") (NASDAQ: VOD) ADRs between February 11, 2015, and January 11, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/vodafone-group-public-limited-company?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Vodafone had contravened Australian law by permitting customers to purchase pre-paid mobile phones without first verifying their identities.

On January 10, 2018, the Australian Communications and Media Authority ("ACMA") issued a press release disclosing that, following an investigation into Vodafone Australia, it determined that the Company had "failed to verify the identity of at least 1,028 customers before activating their prepaid mobile services." Upon this news, Vodafone ADRs declined from a closing price of $32.60 on January 9, 2018, to a closing price of $31.44 on January 11, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in Vodafone you have until March 20, 2018, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/vodafone-group-public-limited-company?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 46 266 M
EBIT 2018 4 713 M
Net income 2018 2 249 M
Debt 2018 30 969 M
Yield 2018 6,29%
P/E ratio 2018 25,21
P/E ratio 2019 21,06
EV / Sales 2018 2,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 62 198 M
