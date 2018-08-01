Log in
VOESTALPINE AG

VOESTALPINE AG (VOES)
    
News 
News

voestalpine : celebrates 20 years of lightweight design know-how at the world's largest site for automotive blanks in Linz

08/01/2018

In addition to employee commitment, flexible reaction to changing market and customer requirements was a decisive factor in the company's success. While initially large automotive parts such as side panels, doors, and flaps were in demand, today most of the high-strength blanks are further processed into smaller, weight-saving components such as side members and cross members, A/B/C pillars, inner door panel components, and floor components.

The strong growth in the lightweight construction sector also secures the future of the Linz automotive location. Thanks to the excellent order situation, EUR 16 million has been invested in a further expansion stage that was recently completed. In a 32,000 square meter production area, it will be possible to produce up to 30 million blanks a year on 14 welding and three punching lines. Revenue is expected to increase to EUR 200 million per year.



voestalpine AG published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 07:47:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 13 259 M
EBIT 2019 1 161 M
Net income 2019 760 M
Debt 2019 3 058 M
Yield 2019 3,38%
P/E ratio 2019 10,00
P/E ratio 2020 9,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 7 534 M
Technical analysis trends VOESTALPINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 49,6 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Joachim Lemppenau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Ottel Chief Financial Officer
Franz Gasselsberger Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Kutschera Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOESTALPINE AG-14.26%8 799
ARCELORMITTAL1.48%31 518
POSCO--.--%25 502
NUCOR5.27%21 491
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-24.51%19 011
THYSSENKRUPP-5.76%17 079
