Voip-Pal Issues a Correction to its Press Release of September 18th 2017

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voip-Pal.com, Inc. (“Voip-Pal,” the “Company”) (OTCQB:VPLM) has posted a series of letters authored by former Chairman and CEO, Dr. Thomas Sawyer, on its Company website, www.voip-pal.com. The letters were written by Dr. Sawyer in consultation with Voip-Pal management between May and August of this year and were sent to various government appointed and elected officials, including judges and directors at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), cabinet secretaries, and specific members of congress. Many of the addressees of the letters are personal friends and or acquaintances of Dr. Sawyer, who has spent a significant portion of his distinguished career working in government for four U.S. presidential administrations. For Dr. Sawyer’s complete resume visit www.tesawyer.com. With permission from Dr. Sawyer and after legal consultation, the Company has decided to post the letters on its website. The letters can be accessed using this link. Letters. In addition to Dr. Sawyer’s letters, the Company also posted a letter from May 22, 2017, written by two independent Voip-Pal shareholders.



Voip-Pal also announced they are evaluating alternate legal avenues which to pursue in order to ensure proper and equitable monetization of its intellectual property.

Voip-Pal CEO, Emil Malak, stated, “We have willingly taken on a very difficult fight against the PTAB which many experts believe has been set up to purposefully cancel patent claims in favor of alleged patent infringers, greatly benefitting powerful Silicon Valley and technology companies to the determent of patent owners and inventors. We are determined to see this fight through to the end until we realize an acceptable outcome for our shareholders. While some recent revelations regarding specific actions taken by the USPTO and the PTAB are quite disturbing, we believe in the end justice will prevail through the American judicial system.”

About Voip-Pal.com Inc.

Voip-Pal.com Inc. is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB:VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.