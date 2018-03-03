Log in
VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Porsche could build flying taxis, says sales chief

03/03/2018 | 01:04pm CET
A Porsche logo is seen at a customers center next to the the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (>> Volkswagen) sports car maker Porsche could develop a flying passenger vehicle to compete with rivals in a possible market for urban air taxis and ride-sharing services, Porsche sales chief Detlev von Platen told a German magazine.

"That would really make sense. If I drive from (the Porsche plant in) Zuffenhausen to Stuttgart airport, I need at least half an hour, if I'm lucky. Flying would take only three and a half minutes," Automobilwoche quoted von Platen as saying.

Porsche would join a raft of companies working on designs for flying cars in anticipation of a shift in the transport market away from conventional cars to self-driving vehicles shared via ride-hailing apps.

Volkswagen's auto designer Italdesign and Airbus at last year's Geneva auto show presented a two-seater flying car, called Pop.Up, designed to avoid gridlock on city roads.

The magazine said that under Porsche's plans, passengers would be able to have some control over the flying vehicle themselves but would not need a pilot license because many of the car's functions would be automated.

Potential competitors to a flying vehicle made by Porsche would be German start-ups Volocopter, backed by Daimler, Lilium Jet and eVolo, as well as U.S.-based Terrafugia and California-based Joby Aviation.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Daimler, Volkswagen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.24% 93.95 Real-time Quote.13.19%
DAIMLER -2.42% 67.35 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 231 B
EBIT 2017 15 761 M
Net income 2017 11 183 M
Finance 2017 11 388 M
Yield 2017 2,33%
P/E ratio 2017 6,78
P/E ratio 2018 5,86
EV / Sales 2017 0,29x
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
Capitalization 78 301 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | VOW3 | DE0007664039 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 194 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Müller Chief Executive Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-5.58%96 443
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-5.26%213 325
DAIMLER-4.87%88 748
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.29%67 214
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-6.09%63 117
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-8.69%53 166
