Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 02:25am CET
Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller speaks at the annual earnings news conference of VW in Berlin in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (>> Volkswagen) has picked partners to provide battery cells and related technology worth around 20 billion euros (17.72 billion pounds)

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen has picked partners to provide battery cells and related technology worth around 20 billion euros (17.72 billion pounds)

for its growing electric car programme, adding further pressure on U.S. pioneer Tesla.

Until its "dieselgate" emissions scandal was revealed two and a half years ago, Europe's largest automaker had been slow to embrace electric cars.

But the fraud prompted a strategic shift, while advances in batteries and a global fight against pollution are raising pressure on carmakers to adopt zero-emission alternatives.

Volkswagen (VW) said on Tuesday it had secured battery technology deliveries for Europe and China, where it sells 80 percent of its vehicles, and will select a supplier for North America soon.

While Tesla's much-anticipated Model 3 sedan has already missed some key production targets, VW plans to expand assembly of zero-emission cars to 16 plants globally through the end of 2022 from three at present.

"We have pulled out all the stops over the past months to implement the Roadmap E swiftly and resolutely," Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said at a news conference, referring to the electric vehicle (EV) programme.

VW's emissions scandal, new Chinese quotas for electric cars and tightening rules on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in Europe are causing automakers to focus on green cars and self-driving technology.

VW has a goal to sell 3 million electric cars per year across the group by 2025 and to offer an electric version of each of the group's 300 models by 2030.

LG Chem, Samsung and Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) will deliver batteries to VW, which has no plans to start producing powerpacks by itself, Mueller said.

"Building up expertise and mastering the technology does not necessarily imply that we want to start large-scale assembly of batteries ourselves," the CEO said. "Others can do it better than we can."

Although grappling with billions of euros in costs and fines for dieselgate, VW has pledged to spend 34 billion euros on EVs, autonomous driving and new mobility services by the end of 2022, one of the most ambitious plans in the industry.

Separately, the German carmaker reiterated guidance for higher vehicle sales and revenue this year and for a group operating margin of 6.5-7.5 percent after 7.4 percent last year.

In an interview with Reuters TV, Mueller denied top management had a pessimistic view on VW's business prospects in 2018, but said potential bottlenecks as carmakers rush to get models through new so-called WLTP lab tests for emissions and fuel consumption were causing uncertainty.

"We have to deal with WLTP this year," he said. "It's simply too early to speculate whether this will be an especially good year or a normal year."

($1 = 0.8114 euros)

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Reuters TV; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)

By Andreas Cremer

Stocks treated in this article : Audi AG, Volkswagen, Tesla, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, LG Chem Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.77% 774 Delayed Quote.7.45%
LG CHEM LTD --End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
TESLA -1.06% 341.84 Delayed Quote.10.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
02:25aVW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
RE
03/13VOLKSWAGEN : Vows to Overtake Tesla With World's Largest Electric Car Fleet
DJ
03/13Volkswagen CEO's pay package soars on record group profit
RE
03/13Volkswagen assigns $25 billion in battery orders in electric car drive
RE
03/13Volkswagen assigns $25 billion in battery orders in electric car drive
RE
03/13VOLKSWAGEN : CEO Earned 40% More in 2017
DJ
03/13VOLKSWAGEN : to expand electric vehicle production
AQ
03/13VOLKSWAGEN : to Expand Electric-Vehicle Production -- Update
DJ
03/13VOLKSWAGEN : Backs 2018 Guidance, Will Expand Electric-Vehicle Production
DJ
03/12Merkel still hopes for talks on U.S. tariffs
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13Volkswagen's (VLKAY) CEO Matthias Müller on Full Year 2017 Results - Earnings.. 
03/13Volkswagen awards $25B in contracts for electric car push, pressuring Tesla 
03/13Tesla Could Earn $2 Billion A Year Selling Semi Powertrains To Truck Makers I.. 
03/13Lower Cost Than Tesla? Volkswagen's New Battery Cell Costs Under 100 Euro Per.. 
03/13Volkswagen reports FY results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 231 B
EBIT 2017 15 861 M
Net income 2017 11 183 M
Finance 2017 11 388 M
Yield 2017 2,26%
P/E ratio 2017 6,99
P/E ratio 2018 6,04
EV / Sales 2017 0,30x
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
Capitalization 80 210 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | VOW3 | DE0007664039 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 194 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Müller Chief Executive Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-4.73%98 890
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.53%212 486
DAIMLER-3.50%90 114
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.29%68 604
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-5.53%63 388
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-7.71%52 996
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.