VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/05 05:35:03 pm
153.54 EUR   -0.14%
RE
RE
RE
VW ponders trucks IPO amid broader efficiency push - CEO

03/06/2018 | 01:02am CET
FILE PHOTO: Car manufacturers display their wares on the show floor of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

GENEVA (Reuters) - Volkswagen (>> Volkswagen) is pondering a stock sale of its truck and bus division as part of a broader structural overhaul at the German behemoth to boost efficiency, its chief executive said on Monday.

GENEVA (Reuters) - Volkswagen is pondering a stock sale of its truck and bus division as part of a broader structural overhaul at the German behemoth to boost efficiency, its chief executive said on Monday.

Carmakers and suppliers are realigning businesses and spinning off operations to become more nimble as the industry is spending billions on zero-emission cars and autonomous driving.

Carving out truck operations would boost confidence among investors that structural changes could turn VW into a more attractive business in the wake of the automaker's "dieselgate" emissions scandal.

Managers at Europe's largest automotive group discussed changing the corporate structure of its trucks business last week, a step needed for an eventual separate listing, a source close to VW group said earlier on Monday.

"That is one deliberation that we have to deal with permanently," Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said in an interview with Reuters TV at the Geneva auto show.

"This not only concerns Truck and Bus but the efficiency of the VW group as a whole," Mueller said.

Aside from the often diverse interests by the controlling family, trade union and stakeholder Lower Saxony, the task of managing VW is complicated by sheer size with the group's 640,000 employees at over 120 plants worldwide.

"It's clear that we're also dealing with matters such as governance and the long-term future of our corporate structure," the CEO told reporters late on Monday. "That's part of my assignment."

A second source said VW's top management had already started discussing the strategic options for truck operations with the ruling families and labour leaders. If all goes well, the talks could be concluded by the end of March, the source said, paving the way for approval by the supervisory board.

The two sources could not speak for attribution because VW's deliberations on a possible truck IPO are confidential.

VW has also been pushing steps to cede power from global headquarters to brands and regions after its pre-dieselgate centralised structure was seen as a factor facilitating the cheating.

But a review of its portfolio of assets and stakes announced in 2016 as part of VW's post-dieselgate transformation has yet to deliver results. A planned sale of Audi's (>> Audi AG) Italian motorcycle brand Ducati collapsed last year amid opposition from labour leaders.

"There are no decisions (on a trucks IPO)," Mueller said in the interview. "If there are decisions one day, then we will inform about those in a very qualified way."

Daimler has said it may split parts of its business into separate legal entities, which may allow for a partial listing to raise funds to invest in new services such as autonomous and electric cars.

Auto parts and tyre maker Continental is in talks with banks about a possible structural overhaul that could include listing or spinning off divisions.

Mueller denied that VW in its plans was following Daimler and Continental. "We have our own views," he said, without elaborating.

($1 = 0.8107 euro)

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz and Reuters TV; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Matthew Lewis)

By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz

Stocks treated in this article : Continental, Audi AG, Daimler, Volkswagen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.00% 760 Delayed Quote.4.69%
CONTINENTAL 0.83% 219 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
DAIMLER -0.06% 67.31 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 231 B
EBIT 2017 15 761 M
Net income 2017 11 183 M
Finance 2017 11 388 M
Yield 2017 2,33%
P/E ratio 2017 6,78
P/E ratio 2018 5,86
EV / Sales 2017 0,29x
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
Capitalization 78 301 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | VOW3 | DE0007664039 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 194 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Müller Chief Executive Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-7.62%96 443
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.66%213 325
DAIMLER-4.87%88 748
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.29%67 214
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-8.08%63 117
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-8.69%53 166
