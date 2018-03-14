Volkswagen : Brand Targets Higher Revenue, Deliveries, Earnings in 2018

By Max Bernhard

Volkswagen AG's (VOW.XE) namesake brand is targeting increased deliveries, revenue and earnings in 2018, amid increasing investments in electrification and future technologies.

The brand is aiming for an operating margin of between 4% and 5%, compared with 4.1% in 2017, Volkswagen said Wednesday. Overall, deliveries, revenue and earnings are forecast to rise in 2018.

Volkswagen said it expects revenue for the marque to rise up to 10% in the year ahead and confirmed the brand's 2025 targets.

The brand's passenger-car unit had reported operating profit before special items of 3.3 billion euros ($4.08 billion) earlier this week. Its operating margin jumped to 4.1% from 1.8%.

