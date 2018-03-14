Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/14 11:18:25 am
156.19 EUR   +1.08%
10:44aVOLKSWAGEN : Brand Targets Higher Revenue, Deliveries, Earnings in 2..
DJ
10:26aVOLKSWAGEN : brand says profitability drive faces cost risks
RE
07:48aTESLA : VW Amps Up Electric-Car Plans -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Volkswagen : Brand Targets Higher Revenue, Deliveries, Earnings in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 10:44am CET

By Max Bernhard

Volkswagen AG's (VOW.XE) namesake brand is targeting increased deliveries, revenue and earnings in 2018, amid increasing investments in electrification and future technologies.

The brand is aiming for an operating margin of between 4% and 5%, compared with 4.1% in 2017, Volkswagen said Wednesday. Overall, deliveries, revenue and earnings are forecast to rise in 2018.

Volkswagen said it expects revenue for the marque to rise up to 10% in the year ahead and confirmed the brand's 2025 targets.

The brand's passenger-car unit had reported operating profit before special items of 3.3 billion euros ($4.08 billion) earlier this week. Its operating margin jumped to 4.1% from 1.8%.

Write to Max Bernhard at [email protected]; @mxbernhard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
10:44aVOLKSWAGEN : Brand Targets Higher Revenue, Deliveries, Earnings in 2018
DJ
10:26aVOLKSWAGEN : brand says profitability drive faces cost risks
RE
07:48aTESLA : VW Amps Up Electric-Car Plans -- WSJ
DJ
06:11aVOLKSWAGEN : to expand production of electric vehicles worldwide
AQ
02:25aVW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
RE
03/13VOLKSWAGEN : Vows to Overtake Tesla With World's Largest Electric Car Fleet
DJ
03/13Volkswagen assigns $25 billion in battery orders in electric car drive
RE
03/13Volkswagen CEO's pay package soars on record group profit
RE
03/13Volkswagen assigns $25 billion in battery orders in electric car drive
RE
03/13VOLKSWAGEN : CEO Earned 40% More in 2017
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13Volkswagen's (VLKAY) CEO Matthias Müller on Full Year 2017 Results - Earnings.. 
03/13Volkswagen awards $25B in contracts for electric car push, pressuring Tesla 
03/13Tesla Could Earn $2 Billion A Year Selling Semi Powertrains To Truck Makers I.. 
03/13Lower Cost Than Tesla? Volkswagen's New Battery Cell Costs Under 100 Euro Per.. 
03/13Volkswagen reports FY results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 239 B
EBIT 2018 18 311 M
Net income 2018 13 291 M
Finance 2018 22 912 M
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 5,89
P/E ratio 2019 5,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 78 369 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | VOW3 | DE0007664039 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 194 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Müller Chief Executive Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-7.17%97 142
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.53%213 368
DAIMLER-4.36%90 600
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.53%68 070
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-5.53%63 024
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-7.71%52 982
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.