Volkswagen : CEO Earned 40% More in 2017

By Max Bernhard

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) increased compensation for its chief executive by 40% for 2017, as earnings returned to pre-diesel scandal levels at the car maker.

Matthias Mueller's compensation last year rose to 10.1 million euros ($12.4 million), from EUR7.3 million for 2016, according to Volkswagen's annual report, published Tuesday.

Mr. Mueller took the top job at Volkswagen in late 2015 after his predecessor resigned amid the unfolding diesel-emissions scandal at Europe's largest car maker. He had previously headed Volkswagen's Porsche brand.

Last year, Volkswagen introduced a new compensation model that capped executive pay at EUR10 million. Mr. Mueller's total pay is slightly above that figure because it includes pension expenses.

Overall, the compensation for Volkswagen's board members increased 27% to EUR50.3 million from EUR39.5 million a year ago.

As previously reported, Volkswagen's 2017 net profit increased to EUR11.35 billion from EUR5.14 billion, representing a return to levels seen before the company was plunged into a crisis triggered by its diesel-emissions scandal. In 2014, the year before the emissions scandal erupted, net profit was EUR10.85 billion.

