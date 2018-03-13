Log in
VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/13 02:44:56 pm
157.68 EUR   -0.57%
02:31pVOLKSWAGEN : CEO Earned 40% More in 2017
DJ
12:34pVOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders, speeds E..
RE
11:58aVOLKSWAGEN : to expand electric vehicle production
AQ
Volkswagen : CEO Earned 40% More in 2017

03/13/2018 | 02:31pm CET

By Max Bernhard

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) increased compensation for its chief executive by 40% for 2017, as earnings returned to pre-diesel scandal levels at the car maker.

Matthias Mueller's compensation last year rose to 10.1 million euros ($12.4 million), from EUR7.3 million for 2016, according to Volkswagen's annual report, published Tuesday.

Mr. Mueller took the top job at Volkswagen in late 2015 after his predecessor resigned amid the unfolding diesel-emissions scandal at Europe's largest car maker. He had previously headed Volkswagen's Porsche brand.

Last year, Volkswagen introduced a new compensation model that capped executive pay at EUR10 million. Mr. Mueller's total pay is slightly above that figure because it includes pension expenses.

Overall, the compensation for Volkswagen's board members increased 27% to EUR50.3 million from EUR39.5 million a year ago.

As previously reported, Volkswagen's 2017 net profit increased to EUR11.35 billion from EUR5.14 billion, representing a return to levels seen before the company was plunged into a crisis triggered by its diesel-emissions scandal. In 2014, the year before the emissions scandal erupted, net profit was EUR10.85 billion.

Write to Max Bernhard at [email protected]; @mxbernhard

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 231 B
EBIT 2017 15 861 M
Net income 2017 11 183 M
Finance 2017 11 388 M
Yield 2017 2,26%
P/E ratio 2017 6,99
P/E ratio 2018 6,04
EV / Sales 2017 0,30x
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
Capitalization 80 210 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | VOW3 | DE0007664039 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 194 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Müller Chief Executive Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-4.73%98 890
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.68%212 486
DAIMLER-3.50%90 114
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.29%68 604
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-4.74%63 388
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-7.71%52 996
