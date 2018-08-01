Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volkswagen : I.D. R Pikes Peak makes Germany debut at Classic Days

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 11:48am CEST

From 03 to 05 August the time has come: the Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak will make its debut in Germany at the 13th Classic Days at Schloss Dyck. The Autostadt in Wolfsburg will present Volkswagen's first all-electric powered racing car at their 'Passion | Pace | Performance' exhibition. With around 40 exhibits, ranging from the 1920s Bugatti to the current Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak, the motorsport brand diversity of the Volkswagen Group will be presented, focussing on the past, present day and future. The 500 kW (680 PS) I.D. R Pikes Peak is the sporting forerunner of the I.D. family, the series of all-electric powered production cars that Volkswagen will be launching as of 2020.

Not least due to its successes, the I.D. R Pikes Peak impressively embodies the present and with its electric drive, the mobility of the future. Volkswagen has already set two records with the electric racing constructed in just eight months. At the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on 24 June, Romain Dumas (F) not only improved on the previous record for electric racing cars, but with a time of 7:57.148 minutes also set a new all-time record at the most famous hill climb in the world. Just three weeks later, the 40-year-old set a new electric record at the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed in the I.D. R Pikes Peak, of 43.86 seconds - 3.48 seconds faster than the previous record set in 2013.

Visitors to the 13th Classic Days can look forward to seeing the twin-engine Golf 'Pikes Peak' of 1987. The former German rally pro and European champion Jochi Kleint contested the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb for Volkswagen Motorsport in this Golf 31 years ago. At Schloss Dyck, Kleint will line up for Volkswagen Classic in the 480 kW (652 PS) Golf. In the 'Racing Legends', classic racing cars relive historic motorsport on a 2.8-kilometre circuit.

The Classic Days originated in 2006, in memory of Wolfgang Graf Berghe von Trips, who was killed in an accident in Monza in 1961. The 13th edition, which is expected to draw a crowd of around 40,000 spectators, is another automobile garden party and motorsport festival with more than 7,000 classic cars and 120 historic racing cars.

Just 250 days had passed between the announcement of the Pikes Peak project on 18 October 2017 and the record-breaking run of the Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak in Colorado. See the development history of the I.D. R Pikes Peak in the video.

Video: the development history of the I.D. R Pikes Peak

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
12:03pVOLKSWAGEN : mulls own production of battery cells in Europe
RE
11:48aVOLKSWAGEN : I.D. R Pikes Peak makes Germany debut at Classic Days
PU
11:14aVOLKSWAGEN : Earnings Take Another Hit From Emissions-Cheating Scandal
DJ
10:27aVolkswagen Profit, Sales Rise Despite Continuing Emissions, Trade Headwinds -..
DJ
09:06aVOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
DJ
07/31AUDI PB 18 E-TRON : Show car world premiere at Pebble Beach Car Week; Reveal at ..
AQ
07/31BMW to build 1 billion euro car factory in Hungary
RE
07/31BRITAIN'S CAR INDUSTRY CAUTIONS : No-deal Brexit is our nightmare
RE
07/31UNIQUE, SPORTY, PASSIONATE : Volkswagen presents classic cars and the automotive..
PU
07/31VOLKSWAGEN : names company veteran as VW brand COO
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:57aVolkswagen reports Q2 results 
04:24aEuropean earnings roundup 
07/31EV Company News For The Month Of July 2018 
07/28STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee 
07/25Bipartisan Senate bills aims to delay auto tariffs 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 241 B
EBIT 2018 17 462 M
Net income 2018 12 665 M
Finance 2018 24 526 M
Yield 2018 3,72%
P/E ratio 2018 6,01
P/E ratio 2019 5,44
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 75 082 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 202 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Controlling
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN0.00%87 690
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.07%212 857
DAIMLER0.00%74 157
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.77%63 004
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.52%54 271
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-7.51%53 086
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.