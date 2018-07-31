Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/31 11:55:02 am
151.17 EUR   -0.19%
11:39aVOLKSWAGEN : Names Ralf Brandstaetter as VW Brand Chief Operating Of..
DJ
11:34aBRITAIN'S CAR I : No-deal Brexit is our nightmare
RE
11:27aBMW to build 1 billion euro car factory in Hungary
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volkswagen : Names Ralf Brandstaetter as VW Brand Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 11:39am CEST

By Max Bernhard

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Tuesday that it has named Ralf Brandstaetter as new chief operating officer of its namesake brand, where he is currently the head of procurement.

Mr. Brandstaetter will take on the newly created role effective Aug. 1 and will continue to oversee procurement at the VW marque, the company said.

The 49-year old is a company insider, who first trained as a shopfitter at one of the car maker's plants, before going on to study engineering and joining the VW group in 1993.

Write to Max Bernhard at [email protected]; @mxbernhard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
11:39aVOLKSWAGEN : Names Ralf Brandstaetter as VW Brand Chief Operating Officer
DJ
11:34aBRITAIN'S CAR INDUSTRY CAUTIONS : No-deal Brexit is our nightmare
RE
11:27aBMW to build 1 billion euro car factory in Hungary
RE
11:25aVOLKSWAGEN : to name company insider as VW brand COO
RE
11:18aVOLKSWAGEN : Ralf Brandstätter named Chief Operating Officer of the Volkswagen b..
PU
11:06aVOLKSWAGEN : Set to Name Brand Purchasing Head as New COO -Bild
DJ
03:13aNo deal Brexit is not an option, Britain's car industry warns
RE
07/30VOLKSWAGEN : US reservations for the 2019 Audi e-tron-the first all-electric Aud..
AQ
07/30AUDI : German prosecutors investigate VW ex-CEO's financial transfers
RE
07/30SAIC Volkswagen to become second JV to produce Audi cars
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/28STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee 
07/25Bipartisan Senate bills aims to delay auto tariffs 
07/25Reported auto emissions test manipulation 
07/24GERMAN CAR STOCKS : Time To Be Greedy? 
07/24Global Bond Prices Under Pressure From Central Bank Chatter (Wall Street Brea.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 241 B
EBIT 2018 17 480 M
Net income 2018 12 665 M
Finance 2018 24 527 M
Yield 2018 3,74%
P/E ratio 2018 5,97
P/E ratio 2019 5,42
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 75 065 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 202 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Controlling
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-9.01%87 931
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.64%218 392
DAIMLER-16.17%74 483
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.45%63 390
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.04%54 717
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-8.10%51 789
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.