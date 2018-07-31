Volkswagen : Names Ralf Brandstaetter as VW Brand Chief Operating Officer

By Max Bernhard



Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Tuesday that it has named Ralf Brandstaetter as new chief operating officer of its namesake brand, where he is currently the head of procurement.

Mr. Brandstaetter will take on the newly created role effective Aug. 1 and will continue to oversee procurement at the VW marque, the company said.

The 49-year old is a company insider, who first trained as a shopfitter at one of the car maker's plants, before going on to study engineering and joining the VW group in 1993.

