Volkswagen : VW Brand CEO Says European Auto Tariff Discussion Justified

By William Boston

BERLIN--The chief executive of Volkswagen AG's namesake VW brand said Wednesday that the U.S. was justified to question the discrepancy between import duties imposed by the U.S. and the European Union on auto imports.

The comments, made by VW brand CEO Herbert Diess during a news conference in Wolfsburg, mark the first time that a senior European auto executive has lent support to efforts by President Trump, who alleged that the gap in import duties was unfair to U.S. exports to Europe.

As part of a global trade agreement concluded in 1994, the U.S. imposes a 2.5% tariff on auto imports, while the EU applies a 10% duty.

"You certainly have to ask why we in Europe are demanding a 10% import tax," Mr. Diess said. "It's a legitimate discussion. The Americans don't do this."

President Trump's Twitter attacks on the EU import duties said that Europe was imposing unfair trading conditions on American auto makers, and he threatened to impose a tax on BMW AG and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz.

