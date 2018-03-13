Log in
VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Volkswagen : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders, speeds EV push

03/13/2018 | 10:37am CET
Volkswagen employee sits in the self-driving car Sederic before before the annual earnings news conference of VW in Berlin in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (>> Volkswagen) said it has selected partners to provide battery cells and related technology worth around 20 billion euros (17.77 billion pounds)for electric-vehicle (EV) projects in Europe and China, pushing ahead with a shift to zero-emission cars.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen said it has selected partners to provide battery cells and related technology worth around 20 billion euros (17.77 billion pounds)for electric-vehicle (EV) projects in Europe and China, pushing ahead with a shift to zero-emission cars.

Europe's largest automaker will expand production of electric cars to 16 factories worldwide through the end of 2022, it said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen (VW) last year started looking for partners in China, Europe and North America to provide battery technology worth more than 50 billion euros.

A decision on a supplier for North America will be taken soon, it said.

VW has said it plans to launch 80 new electric cars across the group by 2025 and offer an electric version of each of its 300 group models by 2030.

Separately, the German carmaker reiterated guidance for higher vehicle sales and revenue this year as well as a group return on sales of 6.5 to 7.5 percent before special items, compared with 7.4 percent last year.

Operating profit at luxury division Audi climbed to 5.06 billion euros last year, from 4.85 billion in 2016, VW said. Underlying earnings at Porsche rose to 4.00 billion euros from 3.73 billion.

($1 = 0.8114 euros)

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

Stocks treated in this article : Audi AG, Volkswagen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.51% 776 Delayed Quote.7.45%
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 231 B
EBIT 2017 15 861 M
Net income 2017 11 183 M
Finance 2017 11 388 M
Yield 2017 2,26%
P/E ratio 2017 6,99
P/E ratio 2018 6,04
EV / Sales 2017 0,30x
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
Capitalization 80 210 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | VOW3 | DE0007664039 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 194 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Müller Chief Executive Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-4.73%98 890
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.68%212 486
DAIMLER-3.50%90 114
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.29%68 604
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-4.74%63 388
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-7.71%52 996
