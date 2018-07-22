Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volkswagen : VW to temporarily park cars due to new emissions testing bottlenecks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2018 | 02:29pm CEST
A worker fixes the Volkswagen logo outside the new car plant in Kigali

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen is renting parking spaces from August to stockpile vehicles which cannot be sold due to bottlenecks caused by new engine emissions tests, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Carmakers are rushing to get models through a new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) tests on a limited number of exhaust emission test benches as they won't be able to sell new vehicles after Sept. 1

Volkswagen (VW) acknowledged in June a potential delay in up to 250,000 vehicles worldwide triggered by the stricter anti-pollution test procedures and plans to throttle back production of some models at various plants due to testing bottlenecks.

VW has rented some multi-storey car parks and open parking lots to park the vehicles it cannot yet deliver, the spokeswoman said.

The timing of when it will have to stockpile inventory depends on the plant where vehicles are built, she added.

One option is to use Berlin's long-delayed international airport, Berlin-Brandenburg, although a decision has not yet been made, she said.

VW said in June it would shut its main Wolfsburg factory for 1-2 days a week between August and the end of September. It will also close its Zwickau factory on some days and components manufacturing will face resulting delays.

The group's plant in Emden will be closed on some days in the third and fourth quarter due to lacklustre demand for mid-sized cars.

German newswire DPA first reported on Sunday that VW would temporarily park vehicles from August.

(Reporting by Till Weber; writing by Caroline Copley; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
02:29pVOLKSWAGEN : VW to temporarily park cars due to new emissions testing bottleneck..
RE
07/20VOLKSWAGEN : to furlough 1,000 workers in Brazil as sales slow - union
RE
07/20EU, Mexico automakers blast Trump auto tariff plan
RE
07/20EU, Mexico automakers blast Trump auto tariff plan
RE
07/19AUDI : VW CEO Diess pushes for margin improvements - Manager Magazin
RE
07/19VW CEO DIESS PUSHES FOR MARGIN IMPRO : Manager Magazin
RE
07/19VOLKSWAGEN : VW CEO Demands Higher Profit-Margin Targets -Manager Magazin
DJ
07/19RUPERT STADLER : Audi CEO Stadler presses for release from German custody
RE
07/19Truckmaker Volvo's profit tops forecast despite supply chain bottlenecks
RE
07/18U.S. TARIFFS COULD RAISE AUTO PRICES : trade group
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/20German automakers land early JV advantage in China 
07/20ROSS : 'Too early' to talk auto tariffs 
07/19Volkswagen backs EV charging network in Canada 
07/19Automakers warns on fewer U.S. jobs if tariffs persist 
07/19European auto sector shows strength in June 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 241 B
EBIT 2018 17 738 M
Net income 2018 12 744 M
Finance 2018 24 438 M
Yield 2018 3,94%
P/E ratio 2018 5,61
P/E ratio 2019 5,15
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 73 513 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | VOW3 | DE0007664039 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 201 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Controlling
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-13.09%86 143
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP1.92%217 525
DAIMLER-19.12%73 513
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-8.70%61 504
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-3.88%55 397
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-16.13%53 812
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.