Volkswagen : brand queries logic of EU import tax on U.S. cars

03/14/2018 | 12:25pm CET
Volkswagen export cars are seen in the port of Emden

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Carmaker Volkswagen's core autos division has queried why Europe levies an import tax on U.S. cars, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to tax cars from the European Union.

"You have to ask yourself why we in Europe demand a 10 percent tax on American cars. The Americans don't do that," Herbert Diess said on Wednesday at a news conference after the division reported results.

The United States is the second-biggest export destination for German auto manufacturers after China, while vehicles and car parts are Germany's biggest source of export income.

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 239 B
EBIT 2018 18 311 M
Net income 2018 13 291 M
Finance 2018 22 912 M
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 5,89
P/E ratio 2019 5,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 78 369 M
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Müller Chief Executive Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-7.17%97 142
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.53%213 368
DAIMLER-4.36%90 600
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.53%68 070
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-5.53%63 024
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-7.71%52 982
