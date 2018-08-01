Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volkswagen : posts consensus-beating underlying second-quarter profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 08:42am CEST
FILE PHOTO: VW sign outside a Volkswagen dealership in London

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen posted a forecast-beating 23 percent rise in underlying second-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, even as difficulties conforming to a new anti-pollution rules continue to cause a slowdown in passenger car sales.

Operating profit before special items rose to 5.58 billion euros (£4.25 billion), compared with analyst consensus for 4.98 billion in a Reuters poll.

The group affirmed its guidance for the full year, but Chief Executive Herbert Diess warned that major efforts lie ahead in the coming months, especially in connection with the Worldwide Harmonized Light Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), a new anti-pollution test.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
08:42aVOLKSWAGEN : posts consensus-beating underlying second-quarter profit
RE
07/31AUDI PB 18 E-TRON : Show car world premiere at Pebble Beach Car Week; Reveal at ..
AQ
07/31BMW to build 1 billion euro car factory in Hungary
RE
07/31BRITAIN'S CAR INDUSTRY CAUTIONS : No-deal Brexit is our nightmare
RE
07/31UNIQUE, SPORTY, PASSIONATE : Volkswagen presents classic cars and the automotive..
PU
07/31VOLKSWAGEN : names company veteran as VW brand COO
RE
07/31VOLKSWAGEN : names company veteran as VW brand COO
RE
07/31VOLKSWAGEN : Names Ralf Brandstaetter as VW Brand Chief Operating Officer
DJ
07/31VOLKSWAGEN : Ralf Brandstätter named Chief Operating Officer of the Volkswagen b..
PU
07/31VOLKSWAGEN : Set to Name Brand Purchasing Head as New COO -Bild
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31EV Company News For The Month Of July 2018 
07/28STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee 
07/25Bipartisan Senate bills aims to delay auto tariffs 
07/25Reported auto emissions test manipulation 
07/24GERMAN CAR STOCKS : Time To Be Greedy? 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 241 B
EBIT 2018 17 462 M
Net income 2018 12 665 M
Finance 2018 24 526 M
Yield 2018 3,72%
P/E ratio 2018 6,01
P/E ratio 2019 5,44
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 75 082 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 202 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Controlling
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN0.00%87 690
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.07%218 392
DAIMLER0.00%74 483
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.77%63 390
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.52%54 717
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-7.51%51 789
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.