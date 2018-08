Volkswagen : posts consensus-beating underlying second-quarter profit

Operating profit before special items rose to 5.58 billion euros (£4.25 billion), compared with analyst consensus for 4.98 billion in a Reuters poll.

The group affirmed its guidance for the full year, but Chief Executive Herbert Diess warned that major efforts lie ahead in the coming months, especially in connection with the Worldwide Harmonized Light Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), a new anti-pollution test.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)