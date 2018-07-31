Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/31 11:55:02 am
151.17 EUR   -0.19%
05:39aVOLKSWAGEN : Names Ralf Brandstaetter as VW Brand Chief Operating Of..
DJ
05:34aBRITAIN'S CAR I : No-deal Brexit is our nightmare
RE
05:27aBMW to build 1 billion euro car factory in Hungary
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volkswagen : to name company insider as VW brand COO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 05:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen is set to name Ralf Brandstaetter, the procurement chief of its core VW brand, as Chief Operating Officer of the brand, a person familiar with the matter said.

Brandstaetter will take on the new job in addition to his existing responsibilities, the person told Reuters on Tuesday.

His appointment comes as Volkswagen's new Chief Executive Herbert Diess undertakes the most far-reaching shake-up in the carmaker's history, seeking to unite a company whose feuding factions have often slowed reform.

German daily Bild first reported VW's plans to name Brandstaetter as COO.

(This story corrects to show Brandstaetter to be named COO of VW brand and not Volkswagen Group.)

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
05:39aVOLKSWAGEN : Names Ralf Brandstaetter as VW Brand Chief Operating Officer
DJ
05:34aBRITAIN'S CAR INDUSTRY CAUTIONS : No-deal Brexit is our nightmare
RE
05:27aBMW to build 1 billion euro car factory in Hungary
RE
05:25aVOLKSWAGEN : to name company insider as VW brand COO
RE
05:18aVOLKSWAGEN : Ralf Brandstätter named Chief Operating Officer of the Volkswagen b..
PU
05:06aVOLKSWAGEN : Set to Name Brand Purchasing Head as New COO -Bild
DJ
07/30No deal Brexit is not an option, Britain's car industry warns
RE
07/30VOLKSWAGEN : US reservations for the 2019 Audi e-tron-the first all-electric Aud..
AQ
07/30AUDI : German prosecutors investigate VW ex-CEO's financial transfers
RE
07/30SAIC Volkswagen to become second JV to produce Audi cars
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/28STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee 
07/25Bipartisan Senate bills aims to delay auto tariffs 
07/25Reported auto emissions test manipulation 
07/24GERMAN CAR STOCKS : Time To Be Greedy? 
07/24Global Bond Prices Under Pressure From Central Bank Chatter (Wall Street Brea.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 241 B
EBIT 2018 17 480 M
Net income 2018 12 665 M
Finance 2018 24 527 M
Yield 2018 3,74%
P/E ratio 2018 5,97
P/E ratio 2019 5,42
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 75 065 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 202 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Controlling
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-9.01%87 931
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.64%218 392
DAIMLER-16.17%74 483
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.45%63 390
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.04%54 717
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-8.10%51 789
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.