Volkswagen    VOW3

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Volkswagen : to pursue IPO plan for trucks division - Handelsblatt

03/04/2018 | 12:03pm CET
IAA truck show in Hanover

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen intends to change the legal structure of its trucks business this month as a first step towards an initial public offering (IPO) of the division, German paper Handelsblatt reported.

Changing Volkswagen Truck & Bus, with brands MAN and Scania, to a public limited company would be a first step to making the unit ready for capital markets, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

The next stage would be to engage investment banks.

"Shares could be traded for the first time in the early part of the coming year," the paper quoted an unnamed manager as saying.

Handelsblatt said that VW intends to retain a majority stake in the division for now and that the IPO could bring the group proceeds of more than 10 billion euros (8.9 billion pounds).

The paper added that no final decision has been taken and that the plans require approval from the supervisory and management boards. Staff councils would also have to be brought into the process, which could happen in the next few weeks, Handelsblatt reported.

A spokeswoman for VW's trucks division declined to comment on the article, referring only to previous comments made by managers that an IPO for the business is among possible options.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Goodman)

