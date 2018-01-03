Voltalia : 2018 financial communication calendar

Log in
01/03/2018 | 05:29pm CET
BR>
2018 financial communication calendar
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, releases its 2018 financial communication calendar.Date
Event
January 24, 2018
Q4 2017 revenues
March 28, 2018
2017 full-year results
April 18, 2018
Q1 2018 revenues
May 24, 2018
Annual general meeting
July 18, 2018
Q2 2018 revenues
September 26, 2018
2018 half-year results
October 17, 2018
Q3 2018 revenues

Voltalia SA published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 16:29:02 UTC.

