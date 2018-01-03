Voltalia : 2018 financial communication calendar

BR>
2018 financial communication calendar
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, releases its 2018 financial communication calendar.Date
Event
January 24, 2018
Q4 2017 revenues
March 28, 2018
2017 full-year results
April 18, 2018
Q1 2018 revenues
May 24, 2018
Annual general meeting
July 18, 2018
Q2 2018 revenues
September 26, 2018
2018 half-year results
October 17, 2018
Q3 2018 revenues
