Volvo : Cars Set for Record Year as Sale Rise 15% in July

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Volvo Car Corp. (VOLV-B.SK) remains on course for another record year after its global sales rose 15% in July, the Swedish car maker said Thursday.

The company, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., said it sold 50,931 cars in July, after seeing strong growth in all of its main markets.

"The strong performance follows Volvo Cars' best ever first six months of sales, and places the company firmly on course for another full year record," the company said.

Sales in China, Volvo's biggest market, rose 9.2% on year to 10,121 cars, as the locally produced XC60 and S90 models continued to prove popular in the region.

The group's XC60 mid-size SUV and XC40 compact SUV remained in high demand across Europe, contributing to a 10.1% sales rise in the region during July.

The U.S. continued to gain momentum in July, growing by 23.8% to 8,622 cars compared with the same month last year, as its range of SUVs performed well in the country.

Overall, Volvo's XC60 was its best-selling model globally in the first seven months of the year with 103,017 cars sold.

