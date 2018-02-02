Log in
VOLVO (VOLV B)
02/02 10:23:16 am
159.5 SEK   -1.12%
10:10a VOLVO : Truck platooning on European roads
01/31 European shares slip at end of strong month
01/31 VOLVO : Renault Trucks will start selling electric trucks in 2019
Volvo : Truck platooning on European roads

02/02/2018 | 10:10am CET

The ENSEMBLE consortium will implement and demonstrate multi-brand truck platooning on European roads over the next 3 years together with six truck manufacturers, Volvo, DAF, Daimler, Iveco, MAN and Scania. This paves the way for the adoption of multi-brand truck platooning in Europe that will improve fuel economy, CO2 emissions, traffic safety and efficiency throughout the road freight sector.

The main aim of the ENSEMBLE project is to ensure safe platooning when using different branded trucks and carry out impact assessment for infrastructure, safety and traffic flow. Traffic and road authorities will be approached to jointly define road approval requirements. Platoon Operation Levels will be defined to guide the design of different platooning functionalities and strategies, reflecting the full diversity of trucks with platooning functionality.

Through real-world testing across national borders the impact on traffic, infrastructure and logistics will be assessed, whilst gathering relevant data of safety-relevant scenarios and necessitating harmonisation of approval requirements.

With the possibility of multi-brand platooning available for trucks driving on European roads, a single truck can form a platoon with any other truck. This could result in fuel savings for a large group of vehicles on today's roads. Moreover, it will influence traffic flow, especially on highly congested corridors. Platoons will appear in normal traffic, causing smoother traffic and higher vehicle density and thus improving road throughput. Thanks to automated dynamic control between the trucks, truck operations are safer and less stressful. At highway entries, exits and junctions platoons will automatically increase vehicle gaps to give way to other road users.

The project will start half way through 2018. The final ENSEMBLE multi-brand truck platooning demonstration is planned on public roads in 2021.

Read more about our participation in other research projects with platooning.

European Truck Platooning Challenge and Sweden4Platooining

AB Volvo published this content on 02 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2018 09:09:03 UTC.

Financials ( SEK)
Sales 2018 352 B
EBIT 2018 33 130 M
Net income 2018 24 123 M
Finance 2018 1 982 M
Yield 2018 3,08%
P/E ratio 2018 13,65
P/E ratio 2019 13,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 344 B
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Gurander Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Lars Erik Westerberg Independent Director
Hanne de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVO5.63%43 770
MAN0.42%17 467
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%5 098
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED17.05%3 623
JUNGHEINRICH AG1.11%2 365
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 890
