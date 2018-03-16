EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Von Roll Holding AG: Disposal of municipal drinking water business



16-March-2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Breitenbach, March 16, 2018 - Von Roll Holding AG is disposing of the last remaining activities in the water business: the municipal drinking water business in Germany.

Dr. Christian Hennerkes, CEO, says: "Today we are transferring all ongoing projects to W.E.T. Wasser, Energie, Technologie GmbH, a proven specialist for drinking water treatment. This step turns the page on all the activities with our subsidiary Von Roll BHU Umwelttechnik GmbH, and concludes an excursion into the water business that was not very successful for the Von Roll Group."

About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 20 sites with 1,536 employees.



Contact:

Claudia Güntert, Corporate Communications

T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: [email protected]

This press release is based on information currently available. Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the statements made here. For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/.

