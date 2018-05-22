Log in
VON ROLL HOLDING AG (ROL)
Von Roll Holding AG: Sale of the Luhe site

05/22/2018 | 07:35am CEST

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Von Roll Holding AG: Sale of the Luhe site

22-May-2018 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Von Roll Holding AG: Sale of the Luhe site

Breitenbach, May 22, 2018 - Von Roll Holding AG is selling its production site in Luhe, China to its long-standing sales partner Goode EIS. In Luhe, primarily mica paper and pressed mica plates are produced. Von Roll also produces mica paper at two other sites in France and Brazil.

Dr. Christian Hennerkes, CEO, says: "This transaction offers a good opportunity to further streamline our global production structures while successfully divesting a low-margin commodity business with annual sales of just under CHF 13 million. The Von Roll Group will receive over CHF 10 million from the sale. Furthermore, with this step we want to concentrate all activities in China on the expansion of our site in Shanghai, where we already generate the majority of our sales in Asia with highly developed surface and liquid insulating materials."

About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 18 sites with 1,536 employees.

Contact:
Claudia Güntert, Corporate Communications
T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: [email protected]

This press release is based on information currently available. Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the statements made here. For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/.
 


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Von Roll Holding AG
Passwangstrasse 20
4226 Breitenbach
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 (0)61 785 52 36
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.vonrollgroup.com
ISIN: CH0003245351
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

688039  22-May-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=688039&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
