Vonovia SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.05.2018 / 09:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Ulbrich

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vonovia SE

b) LEI

5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 39.0800 EUR 12896.40 EUR 39.0700 EUR 26176.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 39.0733 EUR 39073.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

