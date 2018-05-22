Log in
Vonovia SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/22/2018 | 09:35am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.05.2018 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Ulbrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.0800 EUR 12896.40 EUR
39.0700 EUR 26176.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.0733 EUR 39073.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

42701  22.05.2018 


© EQS 2018
