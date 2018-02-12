Vornado Realty Trust : 02/12/2018 Vornado Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results

NEW YORK......VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 today and reported its financial results below. The financial results treat as 'discontinued operations' the Company's former Washington, DC segment, which was spun off to shareholders on July 17, 2017.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2017 Financial Results

NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was $27.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $651.2 million, or $3.43 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting net income attributable to common shareholders (non-GAAP) for the items listed in the table on the following page, net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarters ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 was $65.5 million and $77.8 million, or $0.34 and $0.41 per diluted share, respectively.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) ('FFO') for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was $153.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $797.7 million, or $4.20 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting FFO for the items listed in the table on page 3, FFO for the quarters ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 was $187.6 million and $193.2 million, or $0.98 and $1.02 per diluted share, respectively.

Year Ended December 31, 2017 Financial Results

NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $162.0 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $823.6 million, or $4.34 per diluted share, for the prior year. Adjusting net income attributable to common shareholders (non-GAAP) for the items listed in the table on the following page, net income attributable to common shareholders for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 was $251.0 million and $229.2 million, or $1.31 and $1.21 per diluted share, respectively.

FFO (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $717.8 million, or $3.75 per diluted share, compared to $1,457.6 million, or $7.66 per diluted share, for the prior year. Adjusting FFO for the items listed in the table on page 3, FFO for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 was $713.8 million and $683.4 million, or $3.73 and $3.59 per diluted share, respectively.

Supplemental Financial Information

Further details regarding results of operations, properties and tenants can be accessed at the Company's website www.vno.com. Vornado Realty Trust is a fully - integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see 'Risk Factors' in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors.

The following table reconciles our net income attributable to common shareholders to net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Quarters Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 27,319 $ 651,181 $ 162,017 $ 823,606 Per diluted share $ 0.14 $ 3.43 $ 0.85 $ 4.34 Certain items that impact net income attributable to common shareholders: JBG SMITH Properties which is treated as a discontinued operation: Transaction costs $ (1,617 ) $ (11,989 ) $ (68,662 ) $ (16,586 ) Operating results through July 17, 2017 spin-off - 20,523 47,752 87,237 (1,617 ) 8,534 (20,910 ) 70,651 Tax expense related to the reduction of our taxable REIT subsidiaries deferred tax assets (34,800 ) - (34,800 ) - Expense related to the prepayment of our 2.50% senior unsecured notes due 2019 (4,836 ) - (4,836 ) - 666 Fifth Avenue Office Condominium (49.5% interest) (3,042 ) (7,869 ) (25,414 ) (41,532 ) Income (loss) from real estate fund investments, net 529 (34,704 ) (10,804 ) (21,042 ) Net gain on extinguishment of Skyline properties debt - 487,877 - 487,877 Income from the repayment of our investments in 85 Tenth Avenue loans and preferred equity - 160,843 - 160,843 Net gain on sale on our 20% interest in Fairfax Square - 15,302 - 15,302 Our share of impairment on India non-depreciable real estate - (13,962 ) - (13,962 ) Default interest on Skyline properties mortgage loan - (2,480 ) - (7,823 ) Impairment loss on our investment in Pennsylvania REIT - - (44,465 ) - Net gain resulting from Urban Edge Properties operating partnership unit issuances - - 21,100 - Our share of net gain on sale of property of Suffolk Downs JV - - 15,314 - Net gain on repayment of Suffolk Downs JV debt investments - - 11,373 - Our share of write-off of deferred financing costs - - (3,819 ) - Skyline properties impairment loss - - - (160,700 ) Net gain on sale of 47% ownership interest in 7 West 34th Street - - - 159,511 Preferred share issuance costs (Series J redemption) - - - (7,408 ) Other 3,084 (2,942 ) 2,060 (8,298 ) (40,682 ) 610,599 (95,201 ) 633,419 Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments 2,522 (37,185 ) 6,267 (38,972 ) Total of certain items that impact net income attributable to common shareholders, net $ (38,160 ) $ 573,414 $ (88,934 ) $ 594,447 Net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 65,479 $ 77,767 $ 250,951 $ 229,159 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.34 $ 0.41 $ 1.31 $ 1.21

The following table reconciles our FFO (non-GAAP) to FFO, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Quarters Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 FFO (non-GAAP) (1) $ 153,151 $ 797,734 $ 717,805 $ 1,457,583 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.80 $ 4.20 $ 3.75 $ 7.66 Certain items that impact FFO: JBG SMITH Properties which is treated as a discontinued operation: Transaction costs $ (1,617 ) $ (11,989 ) $ (68,662 ) $ (16,586 ) Operating results through July 17, 2017 spin-off - 57,147 122,201 226,288 (1,617 ) 45,158 53,539 209,702 Tax expense related to the reduction of our taxable REIT subsidiaries deferred tax assets (34,800 ) - (34,800 ) - Expense related to the prepayment of our 2.50% senior unsecured notes due 2019 (4,836 ) - (4,836 ) - 666 Fifth Avenue Office Condominium (49.5% interest) 1,103 808 13,164 10,925 Income (loss) from real estate fund investments, net 529 (34,704 ) (10,804 ) (21,042 ) Net gain on extinguishment of Skyline properties debt - 487,877 - 487,877 Income from the repayment of our investments in 85 Tenth Avenue loans and preferred equity - 160,843 - 160,843 Our share of impairment on India non-depreciable real estate - (13,962 ) - (13,962 ) Impairment loss on our investment in Pennsylvania REIT - - (44,465 ) - Net gain resulting from Urban Edge Properties operating partnership unit issuances - - 21,100 - Net gain on repayment of our Suffolk Downs JV debt investments - - 11,373 - Our share of write-off of deferred financing costs - - (3,819 ) - Preferred share issuance costs (Series J redemption) - - - (7,408 ) Other 2,945 (2,324 ) 3,801 (2,454 ) (36,676 ) 643,696 4,253 824,481 Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments 2,274 (39,201 ) (264 ) (50,293 ) Total of certain items that impact FFO, net $ (34,402 ) $ 604,495 $ 3,989 $ 774,188 FFO, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 187,553 $ 193,239 $ 713,816 $ 683,395 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.98 $ 1.02 $ 3.73 $ 3.59

(1) See page 5 for a reconciliation of our net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO (non-GAAP) for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE QUARTERS AND YEARS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 2016

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Quarters Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues $ 536,226 $ 513,974 $ 2,084,126 $ 2,003,742 Income from continuing operations $ 52,278 $ 195,428 $ 277,356 $ 577,010 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 1,273 509,116 (13,228 ) 404,912 Net income 53,551 704,544 264,128 981,922 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated subsidiaries (7,366 ) 5,010 (25,802 ) (21,351 ) Operating Partnership (1,853 ) (42,244 ) (10,910 ) (53,654 ) Net income attributable to Vornado 44,332 667,310 227,416 906,917 Preferred share dividends (17,013 ) (16,129 ) (65,399 ) (75,903 ) Preferred share issuance costs (Series J redemption) - - - (7,408 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 27,319 $ 651,181 $ 162,017 $ 823,606 Income per common share - Basic: Income from continuing operations, net $ 0.14 $ 0.91 $ 0.92 $ 2.35 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net - 2.53 (0.07 ) 2.01 Net income per common share $ 0.14 $ 3.44 $ 0.85 $ 4.36 Weighted average shares outstanding 189,898 189,013 189,526 188,837 Income per common share - Diluted: Income from continuing operations, net $ 0.14 $ 0.91 $ 0.91 $ 2.34 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net - 2.52 (0.06 ) 2.00 Net income per common share $ 0.14 $ 3.43 $ 0.85 $ 4.34 Weighted average shares outstanding 191,020 190,108 191,258 190,173 FFO (non-GAAP) $ 153,151 $ 797,734 $ 717,805 $ 1,457,583 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.80 $ 4.20 $ 3.75 $ 7.66 FFO, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 187,553 $ 193,239 $ 713,816 $ 683,395 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.98 $ 1.02 $ 3.73 $ 3.59 Weighted average shares used in determining FFO per diluted share 191,063 190,108 191,304 190,173

The following table reconciles net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO (non-GAAP):

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Quarters Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 27,319 $ 651,181 $ 162,017 $ 823,606 Per diluted share $ 0.14 $ 3.43 $ 0.85 $ 4.34 FFO adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of real property $ 106,017 $ 133,389 $ 497,966 $ 531,620 Net gains on sale of real estate 308 (15,302 ) (3,489 ) (177,023 ) Real estate impairment losses - - - 160,700 Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities to arrive at FFO: Depreciation and amortization of real property 28,247 37,160 137,000 154,795 Net gains on sale of real estate (593 ) (12 ) (17,777 ) (2,853 ) Real estate impairment losses 145 792 7,692 6,328 134,124 156,027 591,392 673,567 Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments (8,310 ) (9,495 ) (36,728 ) (41,267 ) FFO adjustments, net $ 125,814 $ 146,532 $ 554,664 $ 632,300 FFO attributable to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 153,133 $ 797,713 $ 716,681 $ 1,455,906 Convertible preferred share dividends 18 21 77 86 Earnings allocated to Out-Performance Plan units - - 1,047 1,591 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) $ 153,151 $ 797,734 $ 717,805 $ 1,457,583 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.80 $ 4.20 $ 3.75 $ 7.66

FFO is computed in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ('NAREIT'). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of depreciated real estate assets, real estate impairment losses, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified non-cash items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO and FFO per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. A reconciliation of our net income to FFO is provided above. In addition to FFO, we also disclose FFO, as adjusted. Although this non-GAAP measure clearly differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO, we believe it provides a meaningful presentation of operating performance. Reconciliations of FFO to FFO, as adjusted are provided on page 3 of this press release.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

