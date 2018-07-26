Log in
VORNADO REALTY TRUST (VNO)
Vornado Realty Trust : 07/26/2018 Vornado Declares Quarterly $.63 Dividend on Common Shares

07/26/2018 | 08:26pm CEST

Vornado Declares Quarterly $.63 Dividend on Common Shares

NEW YORK.....VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE:VNO) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.63 per share payable on August 17, 2018 to common shareholders of record on August 6, 2018.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors.

Disclaimer

Vornado Realty Trust published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 18:25:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 163 M
EBIT 2018 641 M
Net income 2018 272 M
Debt 2018 9 018 M
Yield 2018 3,51%
P/E ratio 2018 56,44
P/E ratio 2019 44,50
EV / Sales 2018 10,5x
EV / Sales 2019 10,2x
Capitalization 13 666 M
Technical analysis trends VORNADO REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 78,6 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Roth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Macnow EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Robert Entin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert P. Kogod Independent Trustee
David M. Mandelbaum Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-8.07%13 666
EQUINIX INC-4.54%34 066
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST2.74%23 738
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 753
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.63%15 627
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES-5.55%12 653
