Vornado Realty Trust : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Vornado Reported Better-Than-Expected Revenue and FFO Results

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Vornado recorded revenues of $536.23 million compared to revenue of $513.97 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $524.1 million.

During full year 2017, Vornado's revenue totaled $2.08 billion compared to $2.03 billion for FY16.

Vornado's net income attributable to common shareholders was $27.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $651.2 million, or $3.43 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. On an adjusted basis, the Company's net income attributable to common shareholders was $65.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, and $77.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the year ago corresponding period.

For Q4 2017, Vornado's Funds from Operations (FFO) attributable to common shareholders was $153.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $797.7 million, or $4.20 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted FFO for Q4 2017 and Q4 2016 was $187.6 million and $193.2 million, or $0.98 and $1.02 per diluted share, respectively. Vornado's FFO numbers topped Wall Street's estimates of $0.93 per share.

Vornado's net income attributable to common shareholders was $162.0 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $823.6 million, or $4.34 per diluted share, for FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $251.0 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $229.2 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for FY16.

For FY17, Vornado's FFO was $717.8 million, or $3.75 per diluted share, compared to $1.46 billion, or $7.66 per diluted share, for FY16. The Company's adjusted FFO for FY17 and FY16 was $713.8 million and $683.4 million, or $3.73 and $3.59 per diluted share, respectively.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, Vornado executed 34 leases totaling 319,000 square feet with average starting rents of $76 a foot and positive mark-to-markets of 7.3%. The Company's year-end occupancies stood at 97.1% up 80 basis points compared to the year ago same period. Vornado's same-store growth was a robust 4.6% on a GAAP basis during the reported quarter.

During FY17, Vornado leased nearly 1.9 million square of office space in 139 separate transactions across its New York office portfolio. The Company achieved a high watermark average starting rent of $79 per square foot with strong mark-to-market of 12.8% GAAP and 9.9% cash.

Vornado had another strong year in its trophy assets, as the Company completed 17 deals in seven of its buildings at or above $100 a foot more than any other owner. These 17 leases with an average starting rent of $117 per foot totaled 363,000 square feet, 20% of the Company's total activity.

Capital Markets and Cash Position

On October 17, 2017, Vornado extended one of its two $1.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facilities from November 2018 to January 2022 with two six-month extension options. Interest rate on the extended facility was lowered from LIBOR plus 105 to LIBOR plus 100.

On December 27, 2017, Vornado redeemed its $450 million, 2.5% senior unsecured notes due 2019. The Company refinanced these notes with 450 million of seven-year 3.5% senior unsecured notes with January 15, 2025. The notes were sold at 99.596% of the face amount to produce a yield of 3.565%.

Vornado's Debt to enterprise value was 27.3% as on the day of the earnings release. The Company's consolidated debt, net of cash to EBITDA was 5.8 times. The Company had $4.1 billion in liquidity comprised of a $1.6 billion of cash restricted cash and marketable securities and its undrawn $2.5 billion revolving credit facility.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Vornado Realty Trust's stock rose 1.30%, ending the trading session at $69.51.

Volume traded for the day: 1.45 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.19 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month ? up 5.19%

After last Friday's close, Vornado Realty Trust's market cap was at $13.04 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 63.02.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.63%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Diversified industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

