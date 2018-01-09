VOXX International : Premium Klipsch Wireless Speakers To Support Amazon Alexa Connected Speaker APIs

CONTACT: Jill Escol

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Premium Klipsch Wireless Speakers To Support Amazon Alexa

Connected Speaker APIs

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (January 9, 2018) - Klipsch®, a tech-driven audio company and wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NADAQ: VOXX), today announces that its wireless speakers and amplifiers will support the Amazon Alexa Connected Speaker APIs (Application Protocol Interfaces), allowing users to control their speakers and multi-room audio systems from any Alexa-enabled device, such as the Amazon Echo or Dot.

Klipsch speakers deliver the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience. The company has incorporated the latest technologies into its speakers so listeners can access, enjoy, and control their music and movies in one room or throughout the home. Any of the Klipsch DTS® Play-Fi equipped speakers in the Klipsch Stream wireless multi-room audio system: Reference RSB-14 and RSB-8 sound bars, Heritage Wireless speaker The Three, RW-1 wireless speaker, and Gate and PowerGate™ amplifiers.

Klipsch Stream distributes music from a variety of sources throughout the home using the Wi-Fi network. Expand the system to add additional rooms of great sound with other Klipsch Stream wireless multi-room audio products. The free Klipsch Stream App for smartphones or tablets allows complete control over the entire system.

Current owners of any products in the Klipsch Stream series will require a free firmware update through the Klipsch Stream app to enable functionality of Alexa voice control. The firmware update will be available early 2018.

Visit Klipsch booth #13529 at CES 2018 or Klipsch.com/CES for more information.

About Klipsch Audio

In 1946 Paul W. Klipsch, inventor, acoustics pioneer and maverick, founded Klipsch Audio with the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience into his living room. Through the use of highly efficient speaker designs,handcrafted cabinetry and a thirst for real engineering breakthroughs - Klipsch, the great American loudspeaker company, was born in Hope, AR. Today, our diverse range of quality audio products includes speakers and headphones for almost any consumer and professional application - including cinema, whole-house, wireless, home theater and portable offerings. Honoring our founder's legacy, Klipsch continues to be the legendary high-performance brand of choice for audiophiles and aficionados around the world. We are the Keepers of the Sound®. Klipsch Group, Inc. is a VOXX International Company (NASDAQ: VOXX).