Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Voyager Therapeutics Inc    VYGR

VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC (VYGR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Voyager Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 10:59pm CEST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing treatments for severe neurological diseases, today announced its second quarter 2018 financial results and corporate highlights conference call and live webcast scheduled for Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 851-3834 for domestic callers, or +1 (631) 291-4595 for international callers, and referencing conference ID number 8498509.  A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investors & Media section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com.  The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager’s pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases in need of effective new therapies, including Parkinson’s disease, a monogenic form of ALS called SOD1, Huntington’s disease, Friedreich’s ataxia, neurodegenerative diseases related to defective or excess aggregation of tau protein in the brain including Alzheimer’s disease and severe, chronic pain. Voyager has broad strategic collaborations with Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi, AbbVie, and the University of Massachusetts Medical School.  Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

Investor Relations:
Matt Osborne
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
857-259-5353
[email protected]

Media:
Julie Normart
W2O Group 
+1 (415) 946-1087 
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC
10:59pVoyager Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Corp..
GL
07/30Breakfast Technical Briefing on ZIOPHARM Oncology and Three Other Additional ..
AC
07/18VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS : Receives FDA Guidance on Development Path for VY-AADC for..
AQ
07/17Voyager Therapeutics Receives FDA Guidance on Development Path for VY-AADC fo..
GL
07/02Initiating Free Research Reports on ZIOPHARM Oncology and Three Other Biotech..
AC
06/29VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Andre Turenne as President and Chief Executive O..
AQ
06/29VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
06/28Voyager Therapeutics Appoints Andre Turenne as President and Chief Executive ..
GL
06/22VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS : Announces FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMA..
AQ
06/22VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS : Announces FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMA..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Biogen slump pressures other biotechs 
07/19YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Voyager Advances, Roche Succeeds, Eisai Positive 
07/17Voyager advancing gene therapy for Parkinson's, Phase 2 data may be sufficien.. 
07/10GENOMIC MEDICINE Q2 2018 : Do Earnings Matter? 
07/10A Wormhole View Of Voyager's Parkinson's Gene Therapy 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16,9 M
EBIT 2018 -98,7 M
Net income 2018 -96,8 M
Finance 2018 126 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 28,7x
EV / Sales 2019 25,8x
Capitalization 612 M
Chart VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Voyager Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 32,4 $
Spread / Average Target 76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
G. Andre Turenne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Jay Levin Chairman
Matthew P. Ottmer Chief Operating Officer
Allison Dorval Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bernard Ravina Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC10.06%612
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%28 595
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC23.51%25 177
LONZA GROUP16.90%23 177
INCYTE CORPORATION-27.59%14 819
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.30.00%11 273
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.