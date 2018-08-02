Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vp plc    VP.   GB0009286963

VP PLC (VP.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/01 05:35:27 pm
1132.5 GBp   +0.67%
08:14aVP : AGM Statement
PU
06/28VP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/27VP : Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vp : AGM Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 08:14am CEST

For immediate release

2 August 2018

Vp plc

('Vp' or the 'Group')

AGM Statement

Vp plc, the equipment rental specialist, will hold its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') at 10am today at Rudding House, Rudding Park, Follifoot, Harrogate HG3 1JH. At the AGM, the Chairman of Vp, Jeremy Pilkington, will make the following statement:

'I am pleased to report to shareholders on a positive start to the new financial year.

In the UK, our core markets have enjoyed supportive demand and the integration of Brandon Hire, acquired in November 2017, is progressing well and is trading in line with the Board's expectations.

Within the International division, our oil and gas support business, as anticipated, has seen some modest recovery. The test and measurement activities in Asia Pacific have also continued to trade well.

Vp has made a good start to the new financial year and notwithstanding the inevitable macro market uncertainties, we believe that the Group is set to deliver further progress.'

- Ends -

For further information:

Vp plc

Jeremy Pilkington, Chairman

Tel: +44 (0) 1423 533 400

Neil Stothard, Chief Executive

www.vpplc.com

Allison Bainbridge, Group Finance Director

Media enquiries:

Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham / Jamie Hooper / Madeleine Seacombe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

[email protected]

www.buchanan.uk.com

Notes to Editors

Vp plc is a specialist rental business providing products and services to a diverse range of markets including infrastructure, construction, housebuilding and oil and gas, both in the UK and overseas.

The Group comprises a UK and an International division:

UK

Groundforce

Excavation support systems and specialist products for the water, civil engineering and construction industries primarily in the UK, but also in the Republic of Ireland and mainland Europe.

Hire Station & Brandon Hire

Tools and specialist products for industry, construction and home owners.

Torrent Trackside

Infrastructure equipment and services for the railway renewals and maintenance industry.

TPA

Portable roadway access solutions to the transmission, outdoor events, construction and utility sectors in the UK, the Republic of Ireland and mainland Europe.

UK Forks

Rough terrain material handling equipment for the housebuilding, general construction and industrial markets.

International

Airpac Bukom Oilfield Services

Equipment and service providers to the international oil and gas exploration and development markets.

TR Group

Specialist rental of test & measurement, communications and audio visual equipment in Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

Further information is available at www.vpplc.com/investors

Disclaimer

VP plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 06:11:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VP PLC
08:14aVP : AGM Statement
PU
06/28VP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/27VP : Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/31VP PLC : annual earnings release
04/06VP : Trading Update and Notice of Final Results
PU
2017VP : CMA investigation into Brandon Hire acquisition
PU
2017VP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017VP : Interim Results
PU
2017VP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2017VP : Acquires Brandon Hire Group in Major U.K. Consolidation
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 365 M
EBIT 2019 51,7 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 170 M
Yield 2019 2,66%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capitalization 452 M
Chart VP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vp plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,0  GBP
Spread / Average Target -12%
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Andrew Stothard Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy Frederic George Pilkington Executive Chairman
Allison M. Bainbridge Secretary, Director & Group Finance Director
Stephen Rogers Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Michael White Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VP PLC26.68%592
ASHTEAD GROUP14.56%15 026
AIR LEASE CORP-9.38%4 499
AIRCASTLE LIMITED-12.18%1 611
RAMIRENT OYJ11.01%1 104
CRAMO OYJ-6.48%976
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.