Vp : AGM Statement

Vp plc, the equipment rental specialist, will hold its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') at 10am today at Rudding House, Rudding Park, Follifoot, Harrogate HG3 1JH. At the AGM, the Chairman of Vp, Jeremy Pilkington, will make the following statement:

'I am pleased to report to shareholders on a positive start to the new financial year.

In the UK, our core markets have enjoyed supportive demand and the integration of Brandon Hire, acquired in November 2017, is progressing well and is trading in line with the Board's expectations.

Within the International division, our oil and gas support business, as anticipated, has seen some modest recovery. The test and measurement activities in Asia Pacific have also continued to trade well.

Vp has made a good start to the new financial year and notwithstanding the inevitable macro market uncertainties, we believe that the Group is set to deliver further progress.'

Vp plc is a specialist rental business providing products and services to a diverse range of markets including infrastructure, construction, housebuilding and oil and gas, both in the UK and overseas.

The Group comprises a UK and an International division:

UK

Groundforce

Excavation support systems and specialist products for the water, civil engineering and construction industries primarily in the UK, but also in the Republic of Ireland and mainland Europe.

Hire Station & Brandon Hire

Tools and specialist products for industry, construction and home owners.

Torrent Trackside

Infrastructure equipment and services for the railway renewals and maintenance industry.

TPA

Portable roadway access solutions to the transmission, outdoor events, construction and utility sectors in the UK, the Republic of Ireland and mainland Europe.

UK Forks

Rough terrain material handling equipment for the housebuilding, general construction and industrial markets.

International

Airpac Bukom Oilfield Services

Equipment and service providers to the international oil and gas exploration and development markets.

TR Group

Specialist rental of test & measurement, communications and audio visual equipment in Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

Further information is available at www.vpplc.com/investors