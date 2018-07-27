VPC Specialty Lending Investments : Monthly Report

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (the 'Company')
MONTHLY REPORT
VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC announces that its monthly report for June 2018 is now available on its website at:
https://vpcspecialtylending.com/vpc-pdf/vsl_newsletter_jun-18/
Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7954 9567
27 July 2018
The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Newsletter referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.
LEI: 549300UPEXC5DQB81P34
Disclaimer
VPC Specialty Lending Investments plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 13:26:01 UTC