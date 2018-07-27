Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC    VSL   GB00BVG6X439

VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC (VSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/27 03:12:25 pm
81 GBp   +0.62%
03:27pVPC SPECIALTY L : Quarterly Letter
PU
03:27pVPC SPECIALTY L : Monthly Report
PU
06/22VPC SPECIALTY L : Monthly Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

VPC Specialty Lending Investments : Quarterly Letter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 03:27pm CEST

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (the 'Company')

QUARTERLY LETTER

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC announces that its quarterly letter for the Second Quarter of 2018 is now available on its website at:

https://vpcspecialtylending.com/vpc-pdf/vsl_quarterly_letter_q2-18/

Link Company Matters Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7954 9567

27 July 2018

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Newsletter referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 549300UPEXC5DQB81P34

Disclaimer

VPC Specialty Lending Investments plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 13:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVE
03:27pVPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Quarterly Letter
PU
03:27pVPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Monthly Report
PU
06/22VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Monthly Report
PU
05/25VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Monthly Report
PU
05/14VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
05/09VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Quarterly Letter
PU
05/09VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Monthly Report
PU
04/27VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
04/09VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Monthly Report
PU
02/16VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Quarterly Letter
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 101 M
EBIT 2018 25,6 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 345 M
Yield 2018 8,64%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,35x
EV / Sales 2019 6,56x
Capitalization 295 M
Chart VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,75  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew John Adcock Chairman
Kevin Ingram Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC3.21%387
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION7.38%7 204
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 243
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED-1.96%3 594
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 080
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.16%1 927
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.