VUZIX CORP (VUZI)
IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vuzix Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/07/2018 | 07:45pm CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Vuzix Corporation (“Vuzix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VUZI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 9, 2017 and March 20, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the fir m before September 24, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the class period. Vuzix used stock promotion strategies and tactics to unlawfully boost its share price. The Company used these misleading promotional tactics to raise $30 million at an all-time high stock price. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements and disclosures were false and misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Vuzix, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14,8 M
EBIT 2018 -19,5 M
Net income 2018 -20,7 M
Finance 2018 20,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 10,5x
EV / Sales 2019 4,82x
Capitalization 176 M
Chart VUZIX CORP
Duration : Period :
Vuzix Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VUZIX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul J. Travers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zach Stone Vice President-Operations
Grant Russell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Shane Porzio Vice President-Engineering
Michael Dennis Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VUZIX CORP2.40%176
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%291 897
HTC CORP--.--%1 483
FITBIT INC-4.55%1 315
FIH MOBILE LTD-53.14%1 155
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 141
