Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that a) acquired Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) (“Vuzix” or the “Company”), securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s January 2018 secondary public offering (“SPO” or the “Offering”); and/or, b) acquired Vuzix securities between November 9, 2017, and March 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) Vuzix investors have until September 24, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost the Company’s stock price; (2) that Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Vuzix’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

