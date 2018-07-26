Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed on behalf of persons and entities that a) acquired Vuzix
Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI)
(“Vuzix” or the “Company”), securities pursuant and/or traceable to the
Company’s false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus
(collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with
the Company’s January 2018 secondary public offering (“SPO” or the
“Offering”); and/or, b) acquired Vuzix securities between November 9,
2017, and March 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) Vuzix
investors have until September 24, 2018 to file a lead
plaintiff motion.
Investors that suffered losses on their Vuzix investments are encouraged
to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal
rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Vuzix used unlawful stock
promotion tactics to boost the Company’s stock price; (2) that Vuzix
used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at
an all-time high share price; and (3) that, as a result of the
foregoing, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement
regarding Vuzix’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially
false and/or misleading.
If you purchased shares of Vuzix during the Class Period, have
information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem,
Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888)
638-4847, or by email to [email protected],
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
