Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vuzix Corp    VUZI

VUZIX CORP (VUZI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vuzix Corporation - VUZI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 04:57am CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to Vuzix’s registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Vuzix’s January 2018 secondary public offering; and/or (ii) between November 9, 2017 and March 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Vuzix investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Vuzix class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1306.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost its stock price; (2) Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Vuzix’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 24, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1306.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VUZIX CORP
04:57aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vu..
BU
01:13aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vuzix..
BU
07/19Stock Performance Review on Koninklijke Philips and Three Other Consumer Good..
AC
07/05VUZIX CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/15VUZIX CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/13VUZIX CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10VUZIX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10VUZIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
04/04SMART GLASSES IN THE AVIATION INDUST : a fast developing technology
AQ
03/22VUZIX CORP : ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is In..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/16Vuzix receives follow-on order from AMA XpertEye 
07/13CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (7/13/2018) 
06/06CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (06/06/2018) 
05/16CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (05/16/2018) 
05/12Vuzix Corp.'s (VUZI) CEO Paul Travers on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14,8 M
EBIT 2018 -19,5 M
Net income 2018 -20,7 M
Finance 2018 20,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 12,9x
EV / Sales 2019 5,88x
Capitalization 211 M
Chart VUZIX CORP
Duration : Period :
Vuzix Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VUZIX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul J. Travers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zach Stone Vice President-Operations
Grant Russell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Shane Porzio Vice President-Engineering
Michael Dennis Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VUZIX CORP18.40%211
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%299 259
FITBIT INC5.08%1 465
HTC CORP--.--%1 433
FIH MOBILE LTD-49.79%1 196
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%906
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.