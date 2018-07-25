Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vuzix Corporation - VUZI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to
Vuzix’s registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the
“Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Vuzix’s January 2018
secondary public offering; and/or (ii) between November 9, 2017 and
March 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to
recover damages for Vuzix investors under the federal securities laws.
To join the Vuzix class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1306.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email [email protected]
or [email protected]
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost its stock price;
(2) Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30
million at an all-time high share price; and (3) as a result of the
foregoing, defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement
regarding Vuzix’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially
false and/or misleading. When the true details entered the market, the
lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 24,
2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of
other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1306.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or
Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email
at [email protected] or [email protected].
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
